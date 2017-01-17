PRESS RELEASES

Fast-growth UK gambling company choose Qubit to build out personalisation strategy across all brands.

[LONDON] — [January 2017] Sky Betting & Gaming, who grew their revenues by nearly 50% last year and have more UK online customers than any other operator, are now aiming to further differentiate their player experience. The company, which has nine established brands, has recently chosen Qubit, the leaders in context-driven personalised experiences, to help anticipate the growing demands of their consumers and innovate ahead of their competition. With over 50 million content updates across Sky Betting & Gaming brands daily, and 53 million transactions processed on their busiest days, the company is eager to seize the opportunity that this volume of behavioural data represents.

“We think big and act bold to ensure the betting and gaming experience is the best it can be for our customers. Over the past few years we’ve made huge investments in our in-house data platform. Qubit not only adds to our capabilities but will act as an activation layer for insights found in other platforms.” said Edward Moss, Managing Director, Sky Bet.

Qubit Visitor Cloud will give Sky Betting & Gaming the ability to understand how customers engage across their brands and identify opportunities to personalise. The company will be able to build relevant, timely and effective experiences for their users, whilst also measuring the effect that these enhancements are having.

Sam Talbot, Senior Product Manager at Sky Betting & Gaming said: “We’re very excited by the opportunity that personalisation represents in our industry. There are a number of challenges such as the huge volume of data, the need to stay in complete control of product stability, and the complexity of single page apps. By putting Qubit’s technology through its paces, we were really pleased with the scale, change control options, and integration with our React front end.”

“Demand for our technology in the gaming market is growing massively, as operators focus their attention on improving product experience and increasing player loyalty.” said Graham Cooke, CEO of Qubit, “Sky Betting & Gaming interact with about 70% of the UK’s recreational market and by choosing the Qubit platform, which handles 50 billion events per month across our customer base, we’re well matched to deliver personalisation at scale for Sky Betting & Gaming. I’m looking forward to meeting the business goals of the company and to enable the differentiation of their customer experience.”

About Sky Betting & Gaming

Sky Betting and Gaming aims to bring the excitement of sports betting, casino, poker and bingo to a rapidly growing number of customers in the betting and gaming market. Through our close relationships with Sky Sports we can provide a unique opportunity to deliver a real experience that makes us stand out in the online gaming sector.

We’re striving to be the best digital business in the UK and we’re well on our way. Last year we were nominated as one of The Sunday Times Top 100 companies to work for and we bagged a handful of accolades at the 2016 EGR awards – we’re not planning on slowing down anytime soon!

About Qubit.

Qubit provides brands with the technology and insights needed to deliver meaningful customer experiences that drive real business value.

Qubit Visitor Cloud data platform helps you understand your customers by building a full picture of their behavior, interactions and experiences with your brand across all digital channels. This information powers the Qubit digital experience management platform, which identifies customer segments so you can target them with personalized experiences that influence their behavior.

Our technology platform lets you transform your customer experience strategy to meet business goals and act at scale, uncovering and prioritizing untapped opportunities with machine learning so your team can focus on delivering customer interactions that encourage conversion and increase customer loyalty.

Qubit powers experiences reaching over 400 million consumers every day for many of the world’s leading brands such as Topshop, John Lewis, Emirates, NET-A-PORTER, Spirit Airlines, Ladbrokes, Thomas Cook, Ulta Beauty and UNIQLO.

To date, we have received over $76 million in funding from Goldman Sachs, Accel, Sapphire Ventures, Balderton Capital and Salesforce Ventures.

For more information, visit www.qubit.com

