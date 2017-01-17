Habanero celebrates year of the Rooster

PRESS RELEASES

Supplier’s latest HTML5 slot, Fire Rooster, turns up the heat to welcome in the Chinese New Year

17th January, 2017 – Quality slots and table games provider Habanero is celebrating the Chinese New Year with the launch of its latest HTML5 title, Fire Rooster.

The 5×3-reel slot follows the Chinese legend of a rooster losing its crown in a competition with a centipede and a dragon.

Players are encouraged to spin the reels and help the rooster win back what is rightfully his, as well as big prizes along the way.

Fire Rooster features free games and exploding wilds; during free games the Fire Rooster ignites to create adjacent wilds – right or left, up or down – to help players unlock more prizes.

Habanero is confident the game’s low to medium volatility will give it widespread appeal, as will its bold and vibrant graphics and engaging gameplay.

Head of Sales, Daniel Long, said: “Fire Rooster is an explosive game with stunning high definition graphics and an immersive soundtrack. It is a fun theme, and as we expand into new markets, will offer our partners universal appeal.”

Fire Rooster comes hot on the heels of a number of blockbuster titles from Habanero, including Jugglenaut, Fenghuang, Oceans Call, Gangsters, and 12 Zodiacs.

It joins their stable of now over 70 video slots titles, six table games, and 10 video poker titles, which are integrated into over 35 operators and aggregators and available in 20 languages, including, beside English, twelve European and seven Asian ones.

To enjoy a preview of the game, click here

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PhduptKDnQo

About Habanero

Habanero is a supplier of quality slots and table games for the online and land-based casino industries. Hosted on Habanero’s own platform and made available at a lower rate than many of their competitors, these games are tailored to the widest possible variety of devices, allowing operators in multiple territories to maximise their incomes.

Purchased by a group of European investors in 2012, the company now boasts a host of skilled designers, developers and mathematicians. Its management team has over four decades’ worth of experience in betting and gaming. For more information, please contact info@habanerosystems.com or Head of Sales, Daniel Long, on daniel@habanerosystems.com

