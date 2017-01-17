Event three recap – 2017 Aussie Millions Poker Championship

PRESS RELEASES

Top Austrian Pro Thomas Muhlocker Wins Event #3: Shot Clock Shootout for AUD$40,125

Melbourne, Australia. Tuesday 17 January 2017. After an exciting weekend of play in Melbourne, the 2017 Aussie Millions is heating up with Austrian Thomas Muhlocker taking down the third event of the series for AUD$40,125. Event #3 featured an AUD$1,150 buy-in and a fun, fast-paced shootout format that instituted a shot clock to keep the game moving.

Muhlocker, who has USD$2.9 million in lifetime tournament earnings to his name leads all Austrians for money earned playing live poker tournaments and has been a regular at the Aussie Millions since 2013. He’s got five Aussie Millions cashes to his name, but this is his first victory.

The event began with 153 runners and 17 shootout tables, up from the 126 players who played the same event in 2016. Play began on Sunday 15 January at the Crown Entertainment Complex in Melbourne, with each of the winners of the 17 shootout tables earning a minimum of AUD$2,075.

Among those who won their first table and moved on the final day were 2016 PokerNews Cup Borgata champion, Ryan Van Sanford, noted online poker wizard, Stefan Jedlicka and 2016 Aussie Millions Main Event champion Ari Engel.

Engel, the reigning champ wasn’t able to add a second Aussie Millions title to his list of accomplishments just yet finishing 7th, earning him AUD$7,565. Van Sanford followed him in sixth place (AUD$9,130), good for his first career Aussie Millions cash.

The final five battled well into the night with Preben Stokkan finishing 5th, Shoshiro Karita finishing 4th, and Dejan Boskovic finishing 3rd leaving just Szmelcer and Muhlocker to play heads up for the Anton Aussie Millions championship ring.

When the dust settled it was Muhlocker who earned the victory, leaving Szmelcer, a Crown Poker regular with AUD$26,775 for his runner-up finish.

For further media information including images or player interviews please contact:

Natasha Stipanov

Corporate Affairs

Crown Resorts

T. +61 3 9292 8671

E. natasha.stipanov@crownresorts.com.au

Comments

comments