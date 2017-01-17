How to create VR casino – report of Ivan Kondilenko (CASEXE)

PRESS RELEASES

On March 1, 2017, there will be Georgia Gaming Congress, where you will learn how to open a casino with VR and AR technology.

This topic will be covered by an expert in the field of innovative solutions and online gambling products development – Ivan Kondilenko, CEO at CASEXE.

CASEXE is a leading developer of casino software. Its portfolio includes realization of individual projects for:

• land-based casinos;

• betting shops;

• online casinos.

Recently, CASEXE has broaden the range of its products and offered its clients VR casino development. Only several companies in the world provide such services.

Within the Gaming Congress, Ivan Kondilenko will report on the topic: “VR/AR casino. How to make virtual casino a real one?”

Attendees of Georgia Gaming Congress will be able to be the first to learn how to open a casino with virtual reality technology, what is necessary for it, as well as to make partnership agreements with future developers of the VR business!

To participate, register on the official website.

