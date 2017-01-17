Chat bots for gambling – report of Vadim Potapenko from Slotegrator

PRESS RELEASES

March 1, 2017, Georgia Gaming Congress will include the report of Vadim Potapenko, Development Manager at Slotegrator. He will tell how operators can benefit from launching online casino bots in Telegram.

Vadim Potapenko has been involved in gambling sector since 2013: being a student, he attracted traffic to the majority of global poker rooms. In 2015, he moved to Cyprus and took a position of Sales Manager at Slotegrator. In a year, Vadim became a Development Manager of the company.

The topic of his report at Georgia Gaming Congress is “The use of chat bots for gambling”. The speaker will tell:

– what Telegram bot is;

– about advantages of its creation;

– operating principle of the bot;

– about financial advantages of the launch.

The expert will also share the most successful cases of Slotegrator.

Listen to the report of Vadim Potapenko and other experts at the third gaming congress in Georgia. See you on March 1, 2017!

Tickets are already available.

Comments

comments