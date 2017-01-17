AGS’ Buster Blackjack goes international

PRESS RELEASES

Crown Melbourne brings rapidly-growing blackjack side bet to Australian players

LAS VEGAS, January 2017 – AGS (“the Company”) has made waves across blackjack tables throughout the U.S. with its hugely popular Buster Blackjack side bet, and now the game is going international. The Company just announced a strategic partnership that allows the well-respected casino operators at Crown Melbourne in Australia to trial Buster Blackjack and expose their table game players to this exceptionally simple and fun blackjack side bet; the deal also represents the first international placement of Buster Blackjack.

“Working with the team at Crown has been such a great experience – they are true professionals and very strategic operators,” said John Hemberger, Senior Vice President of Table Products at AGS. “Crown’s executives know their players seek excitement from games with high volatility, which is one of the reasons they were attracted to this side bet; it’s also why we’re confident this will be a lasting partnership that allows us to expand our reach internationally with more of our core-gambler style table products.”

As part of the deal, Crown Melbourne will install Buster Blackjack on 15 of its blackjack tables as a trial, with an opportunity to extend across furtherblackjack tables throughout the property. Easily added to existing blackjack games and side bets, Buster Blackjack is an optional post-game bet where players win odds-based payouts when a dealer busts. The more cards in the dealer’s busted hand, the more players win. Its simple gameplay doesn’t interfere with or slow down the game since bets are quickly resolved with all players losing or getting paid equal amounts.

“We first saw Buster Blackjack during a visit to the California market this autumn, and were really impressed,” said Tim Barnett, General Manager Table Games Strategy & Commercial at Crown Melbourne. “Our players have a strong appetite for this type of betting, and we’re confident it will do well as a dual side-bet on our blackjack tables,” added Sean Knights, Executive General Manager Table Games at Crown Melbourne.

To experience why Buster Blackjack has more than tripled its footprint in less than a year and is now headed to international markets, play it for free now at http://www.playags.com/BusterBJ/.

About AGS

AGS LLC is a full-service designer and manufacturer of gaming products for the casino floor. The Company’s roots are in the Class II, Native American market, and it has expanded its offerings to include top-performing slot games for the Class III commercial marketplace as well as specialty table game products, B2B social casino products, and B2C social casino games.

Contact

Julia Boguslawski, Chief Marketing Officer, AGS

702-724-1125

jboguslawski@PlayAGS.com

