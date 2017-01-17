Daleroxxu pondering IT move; Matuson vs. Kassouf Part II

POKER

A double barrel including an article in The Independent claiming Dale ‘Daleroxxu’ Philip might be quitting poker and returning to the nine to five, and Stacy Matuson is set to face Will Kassouf in a heads-up grudge match at 888Live Kings Festival



Dale ‘Daleroxxu’ Philip could be returning to a cubicle because ‘there’s no future,’ in poker.

In an article featured in The Independent, Philip is quoted as saying that it wasn’t unusual for him to win £10,000 in a single month during the glory days, but today ‘£2,000 is a good month.’

“The online poker boom is well and truly over,” Philip told The Independent.

It’s for that reason, Philip might be forced to return to his old haunt in IT, but said the thought of ‘waking up at 7 am each day’ makes him ‘feel physically ill.’ The article told a tale of a ‘Digital Nomad’ who spent the past seven years travelling to over 50-countries in his role as a professional poker player.

The wheels came off the gravy train when Philip was dropped by PokerStars in his capacity of a Team Online pro after being taped celebrating a Robin van Persie goal in a manner that was unbecoming to the world’s largest online poker room.

Stacey Matuson to Face Will Kassouf at 888Live Kings Festival

888Poker will be rolling out their second 888Live Festival later this month. The Kings Casino in Rozvadov, Czech Republic will play host and the marketing team has conjured a little magic by getting Stacy Matuson and Will Kassouf to play a heads-up grudge match during the festival.

Matuson was the player who made Will Kassouf famous by folding pocket queens in that now infamous ‘nine high like a boss’ hand that played out on ESPN during his deep run at the World Series of Poker (WSOP) Main Event, and she wants revenge.

Matuson took a leaf out of the WWE playbook when she went to Instagram to challenge the UK legal eagle to a heads-up grudge match at the Kings Casino. Kassouf took her up on the challenge and declared, “may the best man win.”

The 888Live Kings Festival runs January 26 – February 6. There will be 13-events with buy-ins ranging from €80 to €5,300. The €888 buy-in Main Event carries a €300,000 guarantee, and the €5,300 High Roller carries a €100,000 guarantee.

