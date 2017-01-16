Pokerstars casino player hits the mega jackpot, not once, but twice

PRESS RELEASES

A lucky man from Bermuda has banished his January blues by hitting the jackpot on slot game Winstar for a major PokerStars Casino winning moment, pocketing a massive $825,037.

This is not the first time the Bermudian has struck hot on PokerStars slots. Last year, he won $428,000 on Genie Jackpots at PokerStars Casino. The double mega jackpot winner explained what winning the life-changing amounts meant to him, “I will pay off some debts, invest in my business, donate to a charity that supports cancer and save the rest. Oh, and not to forget, some money will go towards travelling and treating myself to something that I have always longed for, a Breitling watch.”

The jackpot winner is also an avid poker fan who regularly plays at PokerStars, the global leading online poker room. He started playing slot games on PokerStars Casino whilst he was waiting for a poker table to start and “the rest is history!” he said.

The jackpot for Winstar currently stands at more than $26K . Further popular slots such as Starburst and Sinbad can be found at PokerStars Casino, plus the brand new million dollar jackpot slot Millionaires Island, which is exclusive to PokerStars Casino.

