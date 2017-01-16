PRESS RELEASES

Philip Davies MP, the Chairman of the UK Parliament’s All Party Betting & Gaming Group, to deliver a keynote at the Annual Regulators’ Lunch, part of the World Regulatory Assembly agenda at the world’s largest gaming B2B show.

The innovative use of technology and data inputs to facilitate better consumer protections will be the focus of a keynote address that Philip Davies MP, Chairman of the UK Parliament’s All Party Betting & Gaming Group, will deliver to the Annual Regulators’ Lunch, taking place on Tuesday, 7 February, at ICE Totally Gaming. There, Davies will also visit the show floor to see first-hand how technology and data inputs are being used to improve consumer protection across a range of products.

‘There is so much innovation taking place across this industry and I would like to see the UK gaming sector being the first one to use that to deliver an effective, responsible gambling strategy that also offers a competitive advantage. The UK has already provided a blueprint for regulation in so many worldwide markets and I’m a strong supporter of us maintaining that lead’, Philip Davies commented.

‘The triennial Review of gambling regulations in the UK provides an opportunity to investigate the effectiveness of regulations in one of the most advanced gambling markets in the world, with particular focus given to consumer protections. As new technology emerges that uses data analysis to spot possible addictive behaviours early, the discussion around responsible gambling acquires new dimension and allows for more pro-active and innovative approaches on behalf of the industry’, added Ewa Bakun, Head of Content for Clarion Events, organisers of ICE.

Responsible gambling and international gambling policy will be at the centre as ICE welcomes international law-makers, joining the show on the invitation of the British Parliamentary All Party Betting & Gaming Group for the International Legislators’ Day that the APPG will host on Tuesday, 7 February 2017.

More information on ICE Totally Gaming, International Legislators’ Day and the Regulators’ Lunch is available on www.icetotallygaming.com.

