NOVOMATIC presents the 360° gaming experience at ICE

Bringing the latest gaming innovation to customers and players around the world every day, NOVOMATIC will combine it all on February 7-9 at ICE Totally Gaming 2017 where Europe’s leading technology group will present its 360° gaming experience. A comprehensive range of cutting-edge gaming solutions will be on show by 22 global subsidiaries and competence centers as the NOVOMATIC Group takes centre stage on the world theatre of gaming.

ICE – now in its 23rd edition – prides itself on combining land-based and interactive under one roof and NOVOMATIC’s expansive stand enables the Group to demonstrate its leading Omni-channel solutions in every segment of the international gaming space. Split into distinct sections, visitors will be taken on a 360° journey through the world of NOVOMATIC, culminating in the traditional hospitality area with a selection of Austrian foods and drinks.

Harald Neumann, CEO NOVOMATIC, said: “As we are heading into another exciting year for NOVOMATIC and for the international gaming industry, stakeholders, decision makers and gaming experts all gather at ICE Totally Gaming 2017 in London where the NOVOMATIC Group again takes pride of place with a 360-degree gaming experience that covers all aspects of modern gaming.”

Starting at the main reception, NOVOMATIC Gaming Industries will present the latest casino games, jackpots, cabinets and systems. The full suite of V.I.P. cabinets will be on display alongside the latest slot machines such as the GAMINATOR® Scorpion that will feature a host of new titles ready for 2017, as well as leading multiplayer cabinets. Octavian will also be on hand to demonstrate exciting new developments of the ACP system.

Making their debut on the NOVOMATIC stand at ICE will be Ainsworth Game Technology and video bingo supplier Otium. Having recently launched the A600® cabinet series, Ainsworth will reveal new games and linked progressives. Making its global premiere will be Ainsworth’s stunning A640® cabinet with a host of new titles. Otium will display exciting new products for international video bingo markets including the OT-100 cabinet and industry-leading bingo content.

Along the right wing of the stand will be the NOVOMATIC UK Group with an impressive line-up of products for casino, arcade and pub markets. A selection of awe-inspiring Batman licensed games for UK and export markets will make a dramatic entrance. At the forefront of the offering is the B3 title Batman Begins, presented by Astra Games in the V.I.P. Lounge™. Bell-Fruit Games will showcase Batman Gotham City, next to new Cat C and Cat B4 titles. National operator Gamestec will also show off a range of Batman games and treat visitors to an immersive VR competition that will take place for the duration of the show.

The NOVOMATIC Interactive division will occupy the left wing of the stand with a full range of solutions. Popular casino slots from the vast NOVOMATIC games library, the server-based gaming system Plurius™, new mobile developments, AWP online slots and social games are just some of the multifaceted solutions that will be shown by Greentube. New and creative Live Dealer attractions featured by Extreme Live Gaming will include social-themed Club Roulette, as well as Extreme Live Box and Reel Roulette.

A B2B suite of HTML5 multiplayer casino titles by AbZorba Games will be released at ICE, Mazooma Interactive will present its new digital content, and EuroCoin Interactive will feature classic land-based titles brought online. Completing the interactive presentation is StakeLogic, with an action-packed program that includes the launch of a brand new 3D slot game Darts Heroes featuring four world-class darts players – Gary “The Flying Scotsman” Anderson, Phil “The Power” Taylor, Michael van Gerwen and Raymond van Barneveld – who will demonstrate their skills at the show. Visitors will be able to see the players in action, and try their luck in a competition led by acclaimed darts referee Russ “The Voice” Bray, on the NOVOMATIC stand at 1 pm – 4 pm on Tuesday, February 7.

Rounding out the offering at the front of the stand will be an extensive range of international AWP and VLT products, as well as cash management solutions, by European subsidiaries including LÖWEN Entertainment, Crown Technologies, NOVOMATIC Italia, NOVOMATIC Gaming Spain and NOVOMATIC Netherlands. Making significant progress last year, both NOVOMATIC Lottery Solutions (NLS) and NOVOMATIC Sports Betting Solutions (NSBS) will also feature at the front of the stand. NLS will unveil its best-in-class lottery and VLT products, and NSBS will present its one-stop-solutions for the sports betting industry.

About NOVOMATIC

The NOVOMATIC Group is one of the biggest international producers and operators of gaming technologies and employs more than 28,000 staff worldwide. Founded by entrepreneur Professor Johann F. Graf in 1980, the Group has locations in more than 50 countries and exports high-tech electronic gaming equipment and solutions to 80 countries. The Group operates more than 235,000 gaming terminals in its some 1,600 plus gaming operations as well as via rental concepts.

Through its numerous international subsidiaries, the NOVOMATIC Group is fully active in all segments of the gaming industry and thus offers a diversified Omni-channel product portfolio to its partners and clients around the world. This product range includes land based gaming products and services, management systems and cash management, online/mobile and social gaming solutions as well as lottery and sports betting solutions together with a range of sophisticated ancillary products and services.

