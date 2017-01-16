PRESS RELEASES

GoWild’s new platform will include content from more than 15 top gaming providers, in addition to the popular Microgaming content already available to its players.

January, 2017 – GoWild, a leading European online gaming operator, is pleased to announce the launch of its own new gaming platform. In addition to the Microgaming content that its players cherish, which will now be delivered via the popular Quickfire platform, it will feature games from more than 15 software providers, including Net Entertainment, Evolution Gaming, Novomatic, Scientific Gaming, Play’n GO, iSoftBet, Yggdrasil Gaming, and more. The full commercial release is scheduled for Q2 2017.

The best in the business



Created to provide the best possible products and user experience to players, the powerful new platform will allow GoWild to offer a unique combination of games, hand-selected from more than 15 of the top gaming software providers. In addition, with a sophisticated CRM system, the platform will enable GoWild to deliver unprecedented promotions, with personalized offers and content to its full player base, for enhanced retention and customer loyalty. It will also feature a powerful banking and cashier system with a large variety of local payment options in all the key markets.

Powering growth

After more than 10 years in the business, the new platform is aimed to support GoWild’s multiproduct, multi-brand and multi-vertical strategy for continued growth.

“GoWild has enjoyed an exclusive relationship with software giant Microgaming over the past 10 years,” commented Itai Zak, CEO, GoWild. “This has been a fruitful time for us, with Microgaming powering and supporting our growth. As we move to our own platform, we look forward to continuing to work with Microgaming through its award-winning Quickfire platform, as well as other software providers, to deliver best-of-breed content and an exceptional user experience to our loyal players, while sharing in our mutual success with our partners.”

“By utilising the Microgaming casino platform, GoWild have experienced exceptional growth over the past decade,” said Roger Raatgever, CEO at Microgaming. “With a very strong relationship in place, we will continue to support their growth by delivering the biggest and best games portfolio to their new iGaming platform via our Quickfire product, which continues to go from strength to strength.”

Through Quickfire, GoWild will have access to over 500 industry-leading Microgaming games, including branded titles such as Game of Thrones™ and Jurassic Park™. New dual-release gamesare available monthly, providing GoWild with fresh and original content.

About GoWild

Established in 2008, GoWild is a leading online gaming operator licensed by the Malta Gaming Authority. With over a decade of know-how to back it up, the company focuses on delivering a unique gaming experience that gives players exceptional freedom of choice in terms of promotions and game variety, as well as some of the fastest payouts on the web.



About Quickfire

Quickfire, powered by Microgaming, is the product of choice for operators who want immediate access to the best online gaming content available on desktop and mobile. Hosting the world’s largest progressive jackpot network, the platform offers rapid deployment, seamless integration, intelligent games management, and the latest in casino, poker, bingo, mobile, live dealer and multiplayer content from Microgaming and select development partners.





Comments

