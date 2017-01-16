PRESS RELEASES

Players at Eldorado Reno, Silver Legacy Reno and Circus Circus Reno will now be able to access ONE Club benefits

RENO, Nev. (January 2017) – Eldorado’s new distinctive loyalty program ONE Club will reward guests with exclusive benefits nationwide. With ONE Club, guests can receive comps at over 50 restaurants and lounges, 4,500 hotel rooms, and dozens of entertainment options throughout the Eldorado Resorts portfolio. ONE Club debuted in August 2016 at Mountaineer Casino Racetrack & Resort, Presque Isle Downs & Casino, and Scioto Downs Racino. ONE Club is now available in Reno at Eldorado Reno, Silver Legacy Reno, and Circus Circus Reno, allowing guests to seamlessly earn and redeem at Eldorado Resort properties. ONE Club will come to Eldorado Shreveport later this year. This new loyalty program features invitations to exclusive events, preferred hotel reservations, and special personalized service. As members play, they will accumulate Tier Points to move up the five tier statuses.

“We’ve designed a single rewards program that grants our guests the flexibility to earn and enjoy benefits, no matter which property they visit throughout the country,” said Gary Carano, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Eldorado Resorts, Inc. “The ONE Club expansion comes to Reno on the heels of a $50 million announcement of planned facility enhancements at Eldorado Reno, Silver Legacy Reno, and Circus Circus Reno. Renovated rooms, new restaurants, expanded nightlife, and a full-service luxury spa will be among the amenities offered at the Reno resorts for ONE Club members to enjoy.”

Players ages 21 and older may enroll at any Eldorado Resorts, Inc. property with a valid photo ID. Once enrolled, members can immediately begin earning Reward Dollars. For more information on ONE Club and its member benefits, watch the video available here.

For more information on Eldorado Resorts, Inc.’s $50 million reinvestment in facility enhancements to Eldorado Reno, Silver Legacy and Circus Circus Reno, click here.

About Eldorado Resorts, Inc.

Eldorado Resorts is a casino entertainment company that owns and operates seven properties in five states, including the Eldorado Resort Casino, the Silver Legacy Resort Casino and Circus Circus Resort Casino in Reno, NV; the Eldorado Resort Casino in Shreveport, LA; Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs in Columbus, OH; Mountaineer Casino Racetrack & Resort in Chester, WV; and Presque Isle Downs & Casino in Erie, PA. For more information, please visit www.eldoradoresorts.com.

Media Contacts:

Eldorado Resorts, Inc.

Angela Kabisch, angela@eldoradoreno.com

Sara Robbins, srobbins@silverlegacy.com

Allied Integrated Marketing

Rosalind Congleton, rcongleton@alliedim.com

Stephen Will, swill@alliedim.com

Comments

comments