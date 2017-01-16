EEGaming is celebrating 2 years of activity with a redesign and new features

PRESS RELEASES

January 2017 – EEGaming.org – Eastern European Gaming is celebrating two years of acitivity and they have implemented a new layout which will help increase the visibility of the large amount of content published on their website.

The new layout focuses more on having a clear view of the recent news, event related news, trending topics and a much clearer reading of the EEG iGaming Directory feeds.

“EEGaming has become a leading portal of igaming news in Central and Eastern Europe, serving news and interviews at the highest quality and dedication. Our growth is the direct result of the b2b partners which we work with and we are happy to be part of their success and making things happen in the demographic. I remember saying that we want to build a bridge between the East and West of the igaming industry. Now I can see that this bridge has been built and we have even managed to inspire other media companies to start stepping up and help the companies located in the region to grow their online presence. EEGaming.org will continue to grow and more features will be added to help increase the visibility of news that are subject to the igaming industry. Special thanks goes to our partners, media partners and of course our honored readers.”, stated Zoltan “Hawkie” Tundik, Founder and Head of Business.

While in 2 years, the portal has managed to gain +12,000 subscribers and reach millions of readers across the world, the plan is to grow further and reach new audiences. This is one of the reasons, the company will help Eastern and Central European gaming software and web design startups grow by launching a platform on which they can post their projects share ideas, connect with investors and of course get the latest information about events in Europe that can help the get the funds they need to put their ideas into action.

Beside launching the platform for startups(launch date set for 01.03.2017), EEGaming will also invest 10% of its generated revenues in 2017 by funding interesting projects within the region.

The company would like to give special thanks to iGaming Business, CalvinAyre, SiGMA and Smile Expo for their ongoing support as Media Partners.

