2017’s first high rolling winner

Lucky Hungarian Player, Jan 2017 – It may be early in the year, but EnergyCasino has already created 2017’s first huge winner! In the latest EnergyCasino high roller winner epic, one of our VIP players, hailing from Hungary, embarked on a playing spree (3rd- 9th Jan.) that saw them sample many of our top video slots. Games played ranged from Jimi Hendrix™ Online Slot – the slot with the best soundtrack ever – and Aloha: Cluster Pays™, to Go Bananas™ and Ariana.

But it was when our lucky VIP started playing King of Slots™ that the magic really happened. Demonstrating impressive focus and a single-minded determination to win, and staking an impressive €1,476,578.00, at one point they had accumulated a profit of €101,309.00 on that one slot alone. It’s something we’ve seen repeatedly with big winners at EnergyCasino; trying a wide variety of different slots, then finding one that just seems to ‘click’ and sticking with it. In this player’s case, it paid off handsomely, proving that sometimes it can pay to bet big.

We all know that the point of playing is for the pure thrill, and most of us don’t have pockets deep enough to stake as much as our VIP’s, but what this winner demonstrates is that life can change for the better in the twinkling of an eye. Whether you stake a couple of Euros, or a couple of million Euros, you can still enjoy the excitement of that irresistible force; random luck. In a world that can get pretty boring, we think it’s important to throw in a bit of chance every now and then!

So, at the end of their playing period, how much was our VIP up? Across all their play, it was a cool €61,413.00. We’re sure you’ll agree, that’s a great way to start 2017!

Who’ll be the next big winner?

