Poker bill filed in Virginia hoping to follow DFS into law

POKER

Senator Louise Lucas has submitted an amended gambling bill that seeks to admit poker as a game of skill, therefore bypassing antiquated gambling legislation in the state.



If the state of Virginia ever wakes up to the possibility that gambling is not as dangerous as selling tobacco by the aircraft carrier load then, citizens will have Democratic Senator Louise Lucas to thank.

For the third successive year, Lucas has submitted her annual ditty that would legalise a form of gambling in the Old Dominion and this time her focus is on poker.

The bill, SB:1400 – Poker; definition of illegal gambling and charitable gaming; poker games authorised; regulations, was submitted to the 15-members of the General Laws and Technology Committee on January 11, 2017.

Let’s hope her most recent effort looks more aesthetically pleasing to the eye than her previous two:

2015: Killed 10-4

2016: Killed 7-5

The Rules of the Roost

Queen Elizabeth I loved a game of poker in between all that Corgi- walking so she would have been none too thrilled to learn that the state named in her honour doesn’t allow two people to cross cards for a cent.

Virginia is one of those states that believes gambling is one of the reasons God flooded the earth and so far only offer a state lottery, pari-mutuel betting, betting in the name of charity, and of last year – Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS).

DFS sneaked into line because politicians successfully argued that it was a game of skill and not a game of chance, and it’s this angle that Lucas is hoping will allow Virginians to play real money poker.

The Senate passed the DFS bill by 28-10 in February 2016.

The Bill

The bill (found here SB1400) argues that poker is a game of skill and therefore shouldn’t fall under the same archaic rules that damage games of chance.

Poker games shall be deemed games of skill, and nothing in this subdivision shall be construed to make any such game illegal gambling.

Land-based bingo operators would be able to offer live poker games and tournaments. Players would have to be 18 or older. And before you get your hopes up check this little beauty out:

No poker game prize shall exceed $100.

Let’s hope it can be argued that little ambiguous sentence means ‘per pot.’

Games and tournaments will be cash only, with some operators allowed to use checks. Credit and debit cards are a complete no-no, and in fact, there will no electronic fund transfers allowed whatsoever because the money will obviously be used to fund a terrorist cell.

Regulation of poker tournaments comes under The Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services and The Charitable Gaming Board who must ensure notices are plastered everywhere advising people how to contact ‘Gamblers Anonymous.’ And organisers of poker tournaments can only hold one tournament per week.

It’s antiquated.

It’s caveman-like.

But what the hell.

If it gets the vote, then at least poker has a tiny pinky in the door.

Comments

comments