Senators seek more time to revive Pennsylvania casino tax law

Pennsylvania’s casino law revival, which has been declared unconstitutional last year, is living on borrowed time – literally.

With their time almost already up, senate leaders are crossing their fingers that the Pennsylvania Supreme Court will give them 120 days more to revive a now-invalid law that required casinos to pay more than $140 million to local governments.

The Associated Press reported that the legislators has filed a nine-page petition to persuade the SC magistrates to give them more time to fix the portion of Pennsylvania’s casino law.

In its ruling, the state’s high court struck down the municipal portion of the local share tax that most casinos pay on their slot machine earnings. It also ruled that the “local share assessment” was unconstitutional because it treated the state’s 12 casinos unequally.

The decision also affects money paid to host counties, including Allegheny and Washington.

Senate leaders, for their part, vowed to fix the problem with the Supreme Court staying with their decision for 120 days, through January 26, to give them time to develop a replacement. But apparently, the time given by the court isn’t enough that the lawmakers are asking the high tribunal for an added 120 days.

Despite questions on whether or not the Senate will be able to beat the deadline, most casinos have professed to pay the money. Casinos usually make their first quarterly payment to local government in mid-April.

Businessman wants casino built near Gettysburg

Speaking of casinos, an entrepreneur is aiming to construct a casino and racing track near the historic Gettysburg.

David LeVan said he will seek the state’s nod for a harness racing license and a license to operate a casino with slots and table games near the site of the 1863 battle that turned the tide of the American Civil War.

According to The Associated Press, the proposed location on about 700 acres is just east of where U.S. Route 15 crosses the Maryland-Pennsylvania line. It’s about 3 miles from the border of Gettysburg National Military Park.

It’s LeVan’s third attempt to bring gambling to Gettysburg.

