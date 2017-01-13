ICE provides all the answers

PRESS RELEASES

International gaming professionals throughout the world can test friends and work colleagues on their knowledge of geography, the work of William Shakespeare and facts about London, following the distribution of a branded, 40-page Puzzle Book to promote attendance at ICE Totally Gaming. Entitled ‘ICE – providing all the answers’, the piece of direct marketing was mailed to the extensive ICE database and has been made available in digital format at icetotallygaming.com.

Dan Stone, Senior Marketing Manager who is responsible for ICE, said: “Many of the ‘firsts’ to impact the gaming business, notably, the many thousands of ground breaking product launches which have defined the industry, have taken place at ICE, so we felt it was appropriate to launch the first ‘Puzzle Book’ in support of a gaming event.

“As our theme for the book, we have taken our 2017 Shakespearean World Theatre of Gaming creative and added questions about our host city, London, and world capitals inspired by the diverse international audience, which in 2016 traveled to ICE from 150 nations. In addition, there are questions based on our advertising, spot-the-difference competitions, gaming based word searches, dot-to-dots of famous people and even a colouring-in section for those seeking periods of relaxation and calm in the lead-up to attending the world’s busiest gaming event!”

He continued: “Clearly, this is an unconventional element within what is a mammoth marketing initiative. By the time the doors open on ICE 2017, the campaign will have comprised over 120 adverts run through 63 specialist b2b gaming media, extensive media relations and an engagement programme with more than 200,000 individuals working for 55,000 companies. This has been supported by a dedicated social media and digital campaign comprising Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, advertising, remarketing and targeted e-shots. Overall, we will have engaged with potential visitors based in 190 countries worldwide, in order to maximise the number of serious buyers making the journey to ICE.”

To register for the gaming expo which provides all of the answers, simply visit icetotallygaming.com.

