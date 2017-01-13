The World Series of Poker roll out flagship events on six successive weekends during the 48th annual festival

POKER

The World Series of Poker will roll out flagship events in each of their six weekends during the 48th annual jaunt to the desert.

The World Series of Poker (WSOP) are set to take full advantage of the weekends during the 48th Annual poker extravaganza with a flagship event planted firmly in the ground in each of the six weeks the poker world congregates in Vegas.

The event will open with a bang.

The Colossus returns for the third successive year June 2, 3 & 4. The $565 buy-in event will once again attract players from all over the world hoping to become a big shot for the price of an iPad. The action takes place over two starting flights per day (10 am & 4 pm) over the three days.

The winner of the Colossus will bank a million bucks, and the WSOP will hand out another seven-figure score during weekend #2. The $1,500 buy-in Millionaire Maker returns with one starting flight per day, each day on the Saturday & Sunday, beginning at 10 am.

The third weekend (June 16-18) is the one where the poker players forget about poker for the weekend and head to EDC to take copious amounts of drugs and dance until their little toes cramp up. The WSOP will replace the crazy kids with the Seniors and Super Seniors ( who also have toe cramp trouble). The $1,000 buy-in events always pull in substantial numbers and this year will be no exception. Start times are at 10 am for both events that weekend.

The Monster Stack returns during the fourth weekend. The $1,500 deep stacked tournament takes place June 24, 25 with the action beginning at 10 am. And the $888 Crazy Eights event returns for the second year July 1,2 with two starting flights per day at 10 am & 4 pm over the two days in question.

The WSOP has reserved the final weekend for the baddest poker tournament in the world. Poker’s version of the Super Bowl, the $10,000 WSOP Main Event, will begin on the weekend of July 8, 9 & 10th with a whole host of players turning up at 11 am prepared to become the next Will Kassouf.

In 2016, these combined events saw 53,727 entrants sit down to play this incredible game of ours.

Other events announced by the WSOP include the $565 Casino Employee Event (May 31) and the $10,000/$1,000 Ladies Championship (July 7).

Players who tumble out of the Main Event with a shattered heart can jump straight into the $1,111 Little One For One Drop and try and repair it with a spot of service work. The event will consist of three starting flights July 11, 12 & 13, and will be the final bracelet event of the series.

In one final piece of news, the WSOP have received clearance for players to pay for their $10,000 Main Event ticket with their credit card.

The full schedule will turn up in February.

