Wynn Macau announces special bonus for 9,000-plus staff

Winter—pay, that is—has come for employees of Wynn Macau.

The casino operator told GGRAsia that it is giving its employees, excluding senior management, a “winter bonus” on January 13. The bonus is equivalent to one month’s salary, according to the report.

Wynn Macau estimated that it has 9,200 full-time employees or equivalents as of June 30, 2016. The group currently operates two properties in the special administrative region—Wynn Macau casino hotel and the recently opened Cotai gaming resort, Wynn Palace.

Gaming labor group Professional for Gaming of New Macau director Cloee Chao posted on Facebook a copy of Wynn Macau’s memorandum, which mentioned the bonus payment.

According to the memo, employees who have served six months up to December 31, 2016 were eligible for the bonus payment, while employees who have 90 days of service up to December 31, 2016 would receive a pro-rata bonus payment.

However, those who have applied for leave or who has left after the winter bonus is given are not eligible for the bonus. Members of the management team at rank 1 and 2 are also exempt from the bonus payment.

“This [payment] is part of the bonus scheme first announced in March 2014,” the casino operator told GGRAsia in an email.

In November the group announced it had posted a slight loss in the third quarter, in part tied to costs linked to the launch of its US$4.4-billion Wynn Palace.

Aside from Wynn Macau, casino operator SJM Holdings has also awarded its employees a bonus for 2017, labor groups told the news outlet. SJM Holdings’s “living subsidy“ is equivalent to either one-and-a-half months of annual salary or two months of salary, depending on the worker concerned, according to the report.

Last year, Sands China gave its employees “at least a month’s salary” worth of bonus as well as a 4-5 percent raise in their pay. The pay hike benefited an estimated 96 percent of Sands China’s total workforce.

