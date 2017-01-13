Georgia Gaming Congress 2017 starts in Tbilisi on March 1

GAMBLING

On March 1, Radisson Blu Iveria Hotel in Tbilisi will host the third Georgia Gaming Congress 2017 – the largest professional event for representatives of gaming industry. It will bring together gambling market leaders, owners of promising startups and state officials. The goal of their meeting is to discuss industry development trends, as well as to get insights into innovations for gambling.

Georgia Gaming Congress 2017 will gather in one place representatives of all gambling spheres: land-based and online casinos, bookmaking, fantasy sports, equipment manufacturers and software developers. Among participants and guests there will also be investors, hoteliers, junket tours organizers, and of course players.

Event provides a unique possibility to extend business contacts, find ideas for business development, projects for successful investments or investors for startups.

An industry conference will take place as part of the Congress. Its main topics will include:

• How to occupy a good niche in the competitive market of Georgia. The best country regions to open a casino

• Gambling in virtual reality

• How to increase popularity of a gambling institution: success stories from owners of the largest casinos in Georgia

• Georgian experience of investing and searching for investors for a casino

• Prospects and advantages of using cryptocurrencies in gambling

• Gambling regulation and taxation in Georgia

• eSports betting: how to gain success in this sphere of betting

• Prospects of fantasy sports and its place in the industry

• Development of junket tourism in Georgia

• The present and the future of online gambling

• Show programs as a way to attract visitors to a casino

Georgia Gaming Congress 2017 is also an exhibition of furniture, the newest equipment and software solutions from leading suppliers. Demo zone will give an opportunity of not only seeing but also testing slot machines, roulette tables, gaming software.

Event is organized by the company that has ten years of experience in holding large-scale international events – Smile-Expo. It has organized dozens of gambling forums, exhibitions and conferences in Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Armenia.

Comments

comments