Playtech opens Live Casino Romania studio

New site extends unrivalled global live casino presence and opens doors to rapidly growing emerging market

London: January 2017 – Playtech, the world’s leading gaming content and software, systems and services supplier, has opened a state-of-the-art live casino studio facility in Bucharest, Romania to cater for a huge demand in licensees in the newly regulated Eastern European country.

Playtech’s new Romania live casino facility employs native dealers and further bolsters its position as the world’s leading live casino software and content provider with the largest global footprint in the gaming industry.

Playtech has well-established, large-scale live casino studios in Manila and across Europe including Latvia and other regulated markets including Spain and Belgium in order to cater to local audiences in regulated and soon-to-be regulated jurisdictions.

The facility, that was delivered ahead of schedule, offers licensees a huge range of new and classic game variants including live blackjack, roulette and casino hold’em. All products are streamed using the latest HD camera equipment and next generation live gaming platform offering available across all desktop and mobile devices.

Romania opened its newly regulated, licensed online gaming framework earlier this year with Playtech receiving approval for four licences including software, live studio, platform and hosting services.

Mor Weizer, Playtech CEO, said: “The opening of the new studio further solidifies Playtech’s position as the market leader in global, cutting-edge, regulated live casino.

“This is just the beginning of our growth plans with a series of exciting new products and variants in our 2017 live casino roadmap as well as significant expansion plans for our other facilities,” Weizer added.

About Playtech

Playtech is a market leader in the gambling and financial trading industries. Founded in 1999 and listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange, Playtech has more than 5,000 employees in 13 countries.

Playtech is the gambling industry’s leading software and services supplier with more than 130 licensees globally, including many of the world’s leading regulated online, retail and mobile operators, land-based casino groups, government sponsored entities such as lotteries, and new entrants opening operations in newly-regulated markets. Its business intelligence-driven gambling software offering includes casino, live casino, bingo, poker and sports betting.

It is the pioneer of omni-channel gambling which, through Playtech ONE, offers operators and their customers, a seamless, anytime, anywhere experience across any product, any channel (online, mobile, retail) and any device using a single account and single wallet. It provides marketing expertise, sophisticated CRM solutions and other services for operators seeking a full turnkey solution.

Playtech’s Financials division operates both on a B2C and B2B basis. Its B2C focused offering is an established and growing online CFDs broker, operating the brand markets.com. Its B2B offering includes the division’s proprietary trading platform, CRM and back-office systems, as well as its liquidity technology platform which provides retail brokers with multi-asset execution, prime brokerage services, liquidity and complementary risk management tools.

