Magnet Gaming reveals new Gold Rush slot

PRESS RELEASES

Wild West-themed game is set in the Valley of Riches

Denmark, January 12, 2017 – Magnet Gaming is giving players the chance to go for gold without the need to get their hands dirty, thanks to Gold Rush – Valley of Riches.

The innovative slots provider’s latest release offers an amazing Wild West-themed game complete with nine aptly designed reels and two progressive jackpots.

Designed to work seamlessly on desktop and mobile, players can gain entry to two separate bonus games by matching either three ‘Gold Digger’ or three ‘Gold Canyon symbols.

Players lucky enough to match all three are then handed the chance to sieve for top prizes, or ride the runaway cart to jackpot glory, depending on which bonus round they enter.

Thomas Nielsen, head of gaming licensing at Magnet Gaming, said: “We’re always looking to offer players fresh and fun slots to play, and that’s what we have achieved with Gold Rush.

“Players can now go for gold from the comfort of their own home or even on the go, knowing that progressive jackpots could soon change their lives forever.

“High quality graphics and sound are always at the forefront of our minds when putting together new ideas and Gold Rush could be our best yet.”

Magnet’s slots portfolio currently includes titles such as Vikings, Candy Kingdom, Auction Day, and Space Gems, with more exciting games to be launched later in 2017.

The supplier previously restricted itself to dot country licences, including its native Danish one, the United Kingdom, and Belgium.

But it has now opened up to other regulated jurisdictions in Europe, triggering the opportunity for growth.

Magnet will be at ICE in London next month and can be found on stand N6-210.

Comments

comments