Gaming media to support ICE in record numbers

ICE 2017 (February 7 –9, ExCeL Centre, London) is set to be one of the most reported on events in gaming industry history, with an unprecedented 42 accredited media organisations taking their own stand space and a total of 130 journalists and publishers expected to attend the world’s biggest business-to-business, gaming technology event.

Kate Chambers, Managing Director of Clarion’s Gaming Division, said: “One of the many stand-out characteristics of ICE is the fantastic support it enjoys from the gaming industry media, who continue to make a really important contribution to the success of the ICE brand and its status as the most effective platform for gaming innovators to launch products and services to an international audience.

“With up to 500 exhibitors to cover, we recognise that reporting on ICE places huge demands on the gaming media corps, so, in order to make the journalists’ time at ICE as stress-free as possible, we provide a fully functioning and connected media lounge where journalists can file their copy, hold interviews, network with colleagues and prepare for their itinerary of stand visits and events to attend. The media lounge, which is situated in the Platinum Suite in the central boulevard at the ExCeL Centre, is also an important resource for exhibitors to leave media and information packs, as well as to communicate business wins and other news worthy events that take place during the three days.”

ICE Totally Gaming is the only b2b gaming event in the world that brings together the online and offline gaming sectors. ICE provides the most comprehensive shop window on world gaming and in 2016 attracted a record 28,487 visitors drawn from 150 nations.

Gaming professionals wishing to secure their place at ICE Totally Gaming 2017 should visit icetotallygaming.com.

