CONMEBOL contracts Sportradar to support the integrity of South American football

PRESS RELEASES

In order to prevent, detect and investigate the various forms of match manipulation that may occur, the South American Football Confederation (“CONMEBOL”) has today announced a partnership with Sportradar’s Integrity Services, focusing on a range of the continent’s leagues and competitions.

Sportradar is recognized worldwide as a provider of monitoring, prevention and intelligence solutions for sports organizations and state authorities in the fight against match fixing and manipulation. Thanks to the effectiveness of its products and services, it has secured a range of partnerships across a number of sports including UEFA and AFC (football), NBA (basketball), NHL and IIHF (ice hockey) and ICC (Cricket). The suite of services CONMEBOL will receive will include:

1. Implementation of the company’s Fraud Detection System, monitoring the global betting market across a host of South American football leagues and competitions, in order to detect possible fixes and manipulations;

2. Use of the Fraud Intelligence Unit, dedicated to collecting, processing and responding to information about possible threats to the sport; and

3. Roll out of the company’s Fraud Prevention Services, which focus on educating, training and equipping football players, clubs and federations with the knowledge and tools necessary to identify and resist match manipulation.

This partnership is part of the governance and transparency development that has been central to the administration of Alejandro Domínguez since his election in January 2016. Pursuing a clear commitment to reform, the new President of CONMEBOL has focused on (i) accounting transparency, (ii) seeking justice across South American football, (iii) building a new professional, reliable and sustainable institution, and (iv) generating more value for football and reinvesting those resources into the development of the sport.

Aware of the concerns that have arisen in recent years about an increase in irregular activities that undermine the integrity and spirit of sports competitions, through this commitment, the new CONMEBOL administration seek to safeguardthe integrity and fair play of South American football leagues and tournaments.

“In this new CONMEBOL, we take our responsibility to ensure the integrity of football, both on the field of play and in its management, incredibly seriously. Bringing on board a world-class company like Sportradar to prevent, identify and investigate various forms of sporting fraud, marks a new milestone in our crusade to strengthen transparency, guarantee sports justice, promote fair play values and strengthen confidence in the institutions that govern football, “said Alejandro Domínguez, CONMEBOL’s President.

Comments

comments