PRESS RELEASES

12 January, 2017 – Malta (Press Release): Betstudios has agreed partnerships with three major clients in Italy after launching its innovative sportsbook and gaming platform.

The Malta-based software provider has already seen Nexigames become the first operator to go live through its flexible technology, and Betstudios now plans to push ahead with further expansion in Italy and other jurisdictions.

Backed by the experience of Managing Director André Genovese and his senior team, Betstudios has developed a formidable service that can be integrated into an existing platform as a standalone product, or can be taken as a complete package within the company’s own technology.

Genovese, who has worked in the iGaming industry for more than a decade, believes that Betstudios’ immediate success has come about because its platform’s flexibility and freshness makes it superior to the alternatives.

“Our advantage is that we have written a brand new software with the latest technologies,” said Genovese. “Established competitors in this B2B market do not have the luxury of starting a new project and writing something completely new, so their software has become old and clunky.

“With our combined years of experienced, having faced all sorts of problems, we have created something new, packed with knowhow and based on performance and security.

“Another very important thing is that our software is extremely flexible, making it easily customisable to fit the needs of clients in different markets and different habits. This can be done easily through the new technologies we employ.”

The sportsbook offers hundreds of markets on a pre-event and in-play basis, with multiple languages and currencies available. It incorporates mobile betting, betting shop solutions and advanced risk management modules. The gaming platform handles all the player management functions and also serves as a container for Betstudios’ many services.

Betstudios will be exhibiting at ICE in February, and believes its appearance at the London event will give operators the opportunity to discover more about the benefits of its services.

“For 2017 we want to establish ourselves in our native market, Italy, by becoming one of the major software providers,” said Genovese. “We also want to expand in other markets as our software was designed for different jurisdictions.

“At ICE we will be showcasing our new products, which we are proud of. We want to introduce ourselves to the gaming world and let it be known that we’re a newcomer with the software and experience to compete with the big guns.”

Betstudios will be exhibiting at stand S2-352 at ICE 2017 from February 7-9

Contact

André Genovese, Managing Director

E: sales@betstudios.com

W: www.betstudios.com

T: @betstudios

About Betstudios

Betstudios was founded in 2015 and is based in Pietà, Malta. It offers a comprehensive sportsbook solution and a gaming platform that handles player management functions. The software provider focuses on flexibility, scalability and performance, enabling it to offer cutting edge products that hand its customers a competitive advantage.

Comments

comments