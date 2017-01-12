Betcloud, Exefeed, Berkotech and many regional companies are opting to exhibit at VIGE2017

PRESS RELEASES

Thursday, 12nd of January 2017 – The organizers are to announce that their floor plan is getting really busy and regional igaming companies are seeing the potential of the event.

The latest exhibitors that were announced are Betcloud24, Exefeed, Berkotech and ViARsys. All of these companies are based in region and offer quality services for local and global companies.

“We must ensure that all local companies get a good shot at growing their business during the event, but also provide the delegates with the right opportunities to find solutions for their investments and seal the deals that will help them operate.”, commented Zoltan Tundik, Head of Business at EEGMedia(Owners of EEGEvents and organizers of VIGE.WORLD.)

Betcloud is an independent company offering state-of-the-art software solutions to the iGaming industry which was created by a team of innovative and visionary people with the aim to create a fully flexible and tailored software solution for operators whilst working with high-profile iGaming partners. As a new software supplier in the iGaming industry, their vision is to keep developing, improving and making cutting-edge market-leading solutions.

Betcloud is a sports betting software solution and platform which can be integrated into existing gambling operators platform or can be offered as a standalone product, where clients can choose to operate on their license or get a white label from them.

Exefeed is a company specialized in odds calculation, as well as creating applications for sports betting. Their focus is on making improvements on the client side, mainly profits and turnover rate, because they are confident that their odds are spot on for every particular market. The company is led by individuals from the betting industry with vast experience that is used to create products and services that are market leaders.

Their main goal is to provide custom made solutions for each and every client. In other words, to provide the product or service to a particular market and to enable client to obtain product or service custom tailored to their needs. They create odds. They do not calculate average odds from other betting companies, and they do not rely on any model provided by someone else.

ViARsys is an Austrian Start up company developing and distributing Virtual and Augmented Reality Systems, offering Turn key Solutions for Arcades.

Berkotech Kft. is a manufacturer of high quality software and is one of the leading software vendors in the casino sector in Hungary. Their main service areas are developing hardware with microprocessors and software created on individual order as well as related consulting activities. Their most important products are CRATOS and AUXO.

You can view the updated floor plan and attending companies list by visiting the official website: www.vige.world

Be sure to save the date and attend VIGE2017, which will be held between the 20th and 22nd of March 2017 at the Austria Vienna Center in order to hear the fresh information at the seminars which will be held within the Expo, highlight your brand for visiting delegates by booking a stand or attend and network with the leading and newcomer company representatives that are going to be present at the show.

Should you have any questions, please don’t hesitate to contact us on +40 735 559 234 or by mail on organizers@vige.world.

For more details please visit the official website: www.vige.world or register your attendance here.

Exhibitor options can be contracted here.

THE ORGANIZERS LOOK FORWARD TO SEEING YOU IN VIENNA!

Comments

comments