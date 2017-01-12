Padraig Parkinson becomes the face of partypoker in Ireland

POKER

Padraig Parkinson is the new face of partypoker in Ireland and will represent the brand throughout the Irish poker circuit.

Partypoker continues to reach deep into the grassroots of the UK & Ireland poker scene by appointing Padraig Parkinson as their newest ambassador.

The Irish legend will be the new face of partypoker in Ireland, and his first job will be to drum up interest in the forthcoming Grand Prix held at the Macau Sporting Club in Cork Feb 23-26, where the Main Event is a €340 buy-in.

Parkinson told the press that he was ‘proud’ to join his new teammates and was ‘extremely excited’ about the ‘live opportunities’ that partypoker LIVE would bring to Ireland.

Does this mean we will see a MILLIONS event, with a $1,100 or $5,300 buy-in event sometime in 2017?

The hire means partypoker now have most of the UK & Ireland covered for ambassadorial positions. The Welsh All-Time Live Tournament Money Earner, Roberto Romanello, has the green, green grass of home cornered. Europe’s most successful live tournament player, Sam Trickett, takes care of the English contingent, and with Parkinson batting for the Irish, that just leaves a voice for the Highlands.

Niall Farrell, what are you up to these days?

Here is what partypoker Group Head, Tom Waters, thinks of the appointment.

Parkinson will make his first appearance on behalf of his new poker room in the Northern Cup at the Green Isle Hotel, Dublin Jan 21. Then you will see him in Cork for the Grand Prix before heading to Dusk till Dawn in Nottingham for the partypoker MILLIONS where one lucky punter, or very skilled poker player, will walk away with a million pound first prize.

Parkinson is fifth in the Irish All Time Live Tournament Money List with $1.8m in winnings. His achievements to date include a Late Night Poker title in 2009, where he topped a final table featuring the late Dave Colclough, and he won the United Kingdom & Ireland Poker Tour (UKIPT) Main Event in Galway back in 2009 for €103,500.

Parkinson’s biggest wins have come at the World Series of Poker (WSOP). He was third in the 1999 Main Event for $489,125 (his compatriot Noel Furlong took the title). And he finished third in a $1,500 No-Limit Hold’em event in 2006 for $203,139.

