Rational Group appoints Bo Wänghammar as Managing Director of Pokerstars Casino

ONCHAN, Isle of Man – January 2017 – Rational Group today announced that Bo Wänghammar has been appointed as Managing Director of PokerStars Casino, the online casino brand of Rational Group, which also operates the PokerStars online poker brand.

Wänghammar will join the company on February 1 and assume responsibility for the overall performance of the PokerStars Casino business, reporting to Rafi Ashkenazi, Chief Executive Officer of Amaya Inc. (Nasdaq: AYA; TSX: AYA) and Rational Group. Wänghammar is a veteran online gaming executive, most recently serving as Business Development Director for Mr Green & Co AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: MRG), the Swedish online casino company, and previously as Chief Executive Officer of Mr. Green’s operating company, Mr. Green Ltd.. He has also held senior management positions at bwin.party Digital Entertainment, online opticians Lensway, and newspaper publisher Metro International.

“We believe Bo is a great addition to Rational Group’s senior management team,” said Ashkenazi. “Not only does he have great experience in growing an online casino brand from the ground up, but he has management talent across a range of industries.”

“I’m looking forward to taking PokerStars Casino to the next level of growth,” said Wänghammar. “As one of the largest and fastest growing online casinos in the world, PokerStars Casino has great potential which I’m eager to deliver on.”

PokerStars Casino recently launched progressive mega jackpot slot Millionaires Island breaking new ground as a casino operator offering its own proprietary slot with a minimum $1 million jackpot.

