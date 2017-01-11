Lottoland reveals two major UK wins

PRESS RELEASES

• Jack from the West Midlands wins £421k after betting on Spain’s El Gordo

• Hampshire-based brother and sister win £343k after betting on EuroMillions

• Big wins signal a shift in the way UK players are winning big jackpots

• Players at Lottoland.co.uk are able to bet on the world’s biggest lotteries in order to win the same prizes, including the jackpot

• Lottoland.co.uk now have to close to a million UK players

London – January 2016 – Online lottery betting giants Lottoland.co.uk announced two of its biggest ever UK wins, signalling a shift in the way UK players are winning big lottery jackpots.

Lottoland player Jack from the West Midlands won £421k after betting on the outcome of Spain’s world famous El Gordo.

The following day, brother and sister Joe and Sarah from Hampshire made it a Christmas to remember, winning £342k after betting on the EuroMillions with Lottoland.co.uk.

Lottoland.co.uk launched in the UK in September 2015, offering customers the chance to win 25 of the world’s biggest jackpots. As well as El Gordo and EuroMillions, players are able to bet for the chance to win other major jackpots, including America’s world record breaking PowerBall and MegaMillions draws.

Having originally launched in September 2015, Lottoland.co.uk has grown considerably in the UK of late and now have almost one million customers with numbers growing all the time.

The company has benefitted from its ability to offer UK players unique incentives, such as freezing the price of betting on the EuroMillions at £2 in response to Camelot’s decision to increase the price of a ticket to £2.50 in September.

Lottoland.co.uk also offers all new players a free bet when they sign up.

On winning, Jack said “I’m so excited to have won with Lottoland. I have been betting on lotteries with them for a year and won £73 on El Gordo last year. This win in huge though and will make such a difference to my life. Lottoland makes it so much easier to win, even if it’s just small amounts. I’ll definitely be betting again this December!”

Meanwhile, Joe and Sarah said of their win “We are still in shock to have won. We’ve been playing with Lottoland together for a couple of years now since we saw the advert with Chris Tarrant. There are so many lotteries available to bet on and we bet on Euromillions every week. We’re going to use the money to buy a house and take our parents on holiday.”

CEO Nigel Birrell believes that these added incentives, combined with a wider choice, are an increasingly attractive alternative for traditional UK lottery players.

Birrell said, “British Lottery players have become accustomed to playing just one or two lotteries a week. However, we’re now seeing a demand from UK players who want more choice and better value, and that’s why they are coming to Lottoland.co.uk.

“It’s great that UK players now have the chance to enjoy other exciting options like El Gordo. Jack took his chance to win big on a draw that offers odds of just 1 in 6 of winning a prize and 14,000 prizes in total and got his due reward.

“We’re also delighted for Joe and Sarah who hit the second prize tier after betting on the EuroMillions and won nearly £350k – not bad considering it costs 50p less with us than it does to buy a ticket elsewhere.

“We wholeheartedly congratulate our recent winners, and we look forward to many more in the future.”

For any media enquiries, please contact the Lottoland team at Frank PR at Lottoland@frankpr.it or on 0207 693 6999.

About Lottoland

Since launching in 2013, Lottoland has grown rapidly to become a world leader in the online lottery sector. Innovation, coupled with the freedom to offer players a unique and enhanced lottery playing experience, has been key to the company’s success.

Lottoland boasts a range of exciting options that set it apart from the competition. By using an insurance-backed business model, Lottoland can offer features such as DoubleJackpot, allowing players to double their jackpot winnings on any lottery.

Players are able to bet on the outcomes of the biggest lotteries from around the world, with mega jackpots available seven days a week. Major draws available with Lottoland include the EuroMillions, EuroJackpot and America’s PowerBall and MegaMillions lotteries.

Lottoland have paid out nearly €300m in prizes to their players and currently operate in 11 markets worldwide.

Lottoland is licensed and regulated by the Government of Gibraltar, the UK Gambling Commission, and by the Northern Territory’s Racing Commission in Australia.

