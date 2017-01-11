CA Rundown January 11

In this episode of the CalvinAyre.com Rundown, Stephanie Raquel brings you the top industry news and the latest on Antigua vs US, Sen. Jeff Sessions to revisit Wire Act and TwoPlusTwo user database hacked.
Loading the player...
In this episode of the CalvinAyre.com Rundown, Stephanie Raquel brings you the top industry news and the latest on Antigua vs US, Sen. Jeff Sessions to revisit Wire Act and TwoPlusTwo user database hacked.
views and opinions expressed are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of CalvinAyre.com
Related Posts