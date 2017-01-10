VIGE2017 announces latest Media Partner, Rombet

PRESS RELEASES

Monday, 9th of January 2017 – The organizers are to announce Rombet, as our latest Media Partner for VIGE2017, which is going to take place in Vienna, Austria between 20-22 March 2017 at the Austria Vienna Center.

Rombet is among the new associations of the gambling market and has become the leader of its niche in Romania

Led by Dan Alexandru Ghiță, the former manager of the Romanian Lottery, The Association of Gaming Organizers Rombet aims at a different approach of this sometimes controversial, often little understood gaming industry.

The new organism will follow the protection and the promotion of its members’ interests and of the investments made in the field of gambling, but also the improvement of the relations between the organizers of such games and the adequate authorities. Rombet will represent the organizers in front of national and international authorities from this field and will help the creation, the compliance and the development of the legal framework for the operation of this type of activities.

Rombet engages, for instance, upon taking measures in case of abusive state controls, involve in the laws that target the gambling field – suggest some new ones during discussions with the officials, to signal what is not right about the laws currently in effect – but also to promote professional competence on the gambling market.

Be sure to save the date and attend VIGE2017, which will be held between the 20th and 22nd of March 2017 at the Austria Vienna Center in order to hear the fresh information at the seminars which will be held within the Expo, highlight your brand for visiting delegates by booking a stand or attend and network with the leading and newcomer company representatives that are going to be present at the show.

Should you have any questions, please don't hesitate to contact us on +40 735 559 234 or by mail on organizers@vige.world.

For more details please visit the official website: www.vige.world or register your attendance here.

Exhibitor options can be contracted here.

