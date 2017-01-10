G2E Asia 2017 set to shine spotlight on gaming and beyond

PRESS RELEASES

Macau – Global Gaming Expo Asia (G2E Asia), held press conference today in Banyan Tree Macau, announcing the Asian gaming industry’s best-established exhibition and conference will focus on improving on its recent 10-year, record-breaking edition in 2017. With full support of Macao government, casino operators and exhibitors, G2E Asia 2017 is the must-attend event in Asia for the gaming industry where exhibitors and visitors converge for business networking, make new connections, source for new products & solutions, and keep up with the latest global industry trends.

G2E Asia 2017 to Reach New Height with Industry Leaders Return alongside Record-High First-Time Exhibitors

Last year’s edition of G2E Asia marked a decade of growth in which the show reached a number of unprecedented milestones. 10,887 visitors from 83 countries and regions have attended G2E Asia, including important government, gaming and tourism stakeholders. Moreover, the inaugural Gaming Regulators Luncheon was held during G2E Asia, gathered nearly 30 gaming regulators from seven countries and region, and Mr. Paulo Martins Chan, Macau DICJ Director also addressed the future development of Macau in G2E Asia 2016 conference. Over the years, G2E Asia has gained high reputation from Macao government, regulators, casino operators and suppliers in Asia. In 2017, G2E Asia is on course to break even more records, expecting 12,000sqm exhibition space with 180 exhibitors, a growth of 20%, of which 50 are first-timer.

It is not just the volume of government support that will push G2E Asia 2017 to new heights, the strong support from key customers and new companies will come from land-based gaming and iGaming sectors alike. Big names like Ainsworth, Aristocrat, Aruze, Asia Gaming, Astro, BB IN Technology, Bingotimes, Boller Technology, eBet, Generator Digital Technology, Golden Royal, Hydako, IGT, Interblock, Jumbo Technology, Konami, Oriental Group, RGB, SAGaming, Scientific Games, Xiang Shang International and Xin Wang Group will all add to the breadth of diversity.

So, too, will the firms making a first-time appearance: Big Gaming, Cuzco Holdings Limited, Dragon Games Technology, Golden Asia, GC Gaming, LD Gaming, LEBO, Itwinstars Technology, Ninetynine Technology, Rainbow Promise Solutions, Richwell Global Technology, Techasia Portal Corp, Wishland Software Technology, Inc.

Biggest Hosted Buyer Program to Secure Key Visitors in Large Numbers

Across the continent, G2E Asia is renowned as a key gaming and entertainment business hub where professionals network and conduct business. A total of USD 28million business transactions were generated onsite in 2016. Next year’s edition will enhance this reputation even further. Not only will the show attract over 12,000 trade visitors from 90 countries and regions, G2E Asia 2017 will also be bolstered by the staunch support of the Macao SAR government to incentivize and host incoming buyers from outside Macao. The Hosted Buyers, a shortlist of 500 top international buyers, will receive travel subsidies financed by the Macao government. In addition, it is expected that more than 400 business meetings will be pre-arranged through online and offline match-making services.

Expo Enriches Focus to Drive Macao Government Initiative Forward

Not only will G2E Asia 2017 be a larger show in terms of size, the content will be much richer too. With the surge in non-gaming spending, the Integrated Resorts Experience (IRE) is a timely new addition to the booming event and an excellent way to diversify revenue streams for Macao. According to Praveen Choudhary, Managing Director of Head of HK Property, HK/China Conglomerates and Asia Gaming Research of Morgan Stanley in the press conference, the IRE helps integrated resorts and casino operators stay ahead of the curve and keep a finger on the pulse of the market, as customers seek the ultimate experience beyond the casino floor. The IRE is also the first-ever event at G2E Asia to centralize sourcing of new products, technologies, and services that drive revenue and value from non-gaming sources across Entertainment, Clubs, Bars, IR Technology and Business Solutions.

With this stronger focus on non-gaming, G2E Asia is answering the Macao government’s call to attract a market beyond pure gaming and to develop its MICE businesses, as well as other non-gaming attractions.

New Networking Event to Bring Hundred-Twenty Future Technology Leaders Together

Future Technology Leaders Get-Together, a newly-added networking event, will be the ideal platform where 120 future technology leaders from integrated resorts, suppliers and governments will be expected to congregate, exchange, get inspired and discuss applications of innovative technology and solutions to drive better customers’ engagement and enhance efficiencies in the Industry.

Enriched Event Lineup Highlights Asian Gaming Industry Achievements

2017 will see the second installment of the Asia Gaming Awards, The inaugural edition of which saw winners in 10 categories, including Best Casino Operator, Best Integrated Resort, Best Casino Design, Best Table Games Manufacturer, Best Electronic Game Machine Manufacturer, Best Industry Supplier, Best Online Service, Best Online Supplier, Best Mobile Solution and Outstanding Contribution in the Field of “Innovation”.

Produced by Asia Gaming Brief (AGB) in association with G2E Asia, the Asia Gaming Awards are open to operators, regulators, suppliers and service providers that have made outstanding contributions to the land-based and online casino industries. The awards also recognize young gaming executives from Asia based on their talent and potential to shape the industry in the coming years. The aim of these accolade is to create an independent, fair and representative awards event that recognizes significant achievements within the Asian gaming industry, both online and offline. The second edition will again run alongside G2E Asia 2017, with new categories soon to be announced.

Launch of the Global Gaming Legal Guide to Serve the Global Gaming Industry

To meet the multi-faceted and cross border business needs of global gaming firms, G2E Asia has teamed up with Lex Mundi – the world’s leading network of independent law firms to launch a Global Gaming Legal Guide. Covering over 20 important gaming jurisdictions across Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America, Europe and Africa, the guide seeks to update gaming companies about legal developments that may impact their business operations, compliance and reputational risk. The Lex Mundi Global Gaming Legal Guide covering 6 key areas of law will see its inaugural launch at G2E Asia 2017.

For more on G2E Asia 2017, visit http://www.g2easia.com/

ABOUT G2E ASIA

G2E Asia is the international gaming trade show and conference for the Asian gaming industry. Organized by the American Gaming Association (AGA) and Reed Exhibition, G2E Asia made its debut in 2007, defining itself as the preeminent show for the Asian gaming-entertainment industry.

About the American Gaming Association

The American Gaming Association is the premier national trade group representing the $240 billion U.S. casino industry, which supports 1.7 million jobs in 40 states. AGA members include commercial and tribal casino operators, suppliers and other entities affiliated with the gaming industry. It is the mission of the AGA to be the single most effective champion of the industry, relentlessly protecting against harmful and often misinformed public policies, and paving a path for growth, innovation and reinvestment.

About Reed Exhibitions

Reed Exhibitions is the world’s leading events organizer, with over 500 events in 43 countries. In 2014 Reed brought together over seven million event participants from around the world generating billions of dollars in business. Today Reed events are held throughout the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific and Africa and organized by 41 fully staffed offices. Reed Exhibitions serves 43 industry sectors with trade and consumer events. It is part of the RELX Group plc, a world-leading provider of information solutions for professional customers across industries.

