Digitain joins forces with Betsoft Gaming

Platform provider to integrate supplier’s slots and tables games

10th January, 2017 – Armenia: Multi-channel sportsbook and casino platform provider Digitain has struck a deal with Betsoft Gaming to integrate the supplier’s full suite of slots and table games into its product portfolio.

Following the deal, Digitain will now be able to offers its operator partners blockbuster titles such as Sin City Nights, Birds and The Tipsy Tourist, as well as a range of table games including blackjack, poker, and three card rummy.

The Digitain Gaming Platform allows operators to plug-in sportsbook, casino, live dealer, and virtual sports modules, and includes an integrated payment gateway, bonus engine, CRM system and dedicated customer support.

Digitain CEO Suren Khachatryan, said: “Joining forces with Betsoft Gaming allows us to strengthen our game portfolio with a wide range of new titles and themes. We already offer our partners more than 1,000 games, one of the widest selection on the market.

“We also understand the need to balance quantity with quality, which is one of the reasons we partnered with Betsoft. Their games are up there with the best when it comes to mechanics, design, and themes.”

Anna Mackney, Account Manager at Betsoft, said the supplier was thrilled to have reached an agreement with Digitain.

“This is a huge opportunity for us to put our games in front of more players all over the world. Digitain has impressive expansion plans for the coming year, and we are delighted to be working with them as they enter new markets,” he added.

The news comes after a busy few months for Digitain, which recently overhauled the user interface for Armenia-based operator TotoGaming.com, and grew its geographical footprint via launches in Austria with Tipp1 and Bosnia with Xlivegaming.com.

About Digitain:

Digitain is an Armenia-based sportsbook and casino platform provider offering best of breed turn-key and white-label solutions. The company’s primary focus is on the regulated European market, with ambitious plans to expand its geographical footprint into the Americas and Asia. It employs more than 800 of the brightest minds and creative talents in the gaming industry, with the aim of providing a one-stop-shop for its customers. The multi-channel Digitain Gaming Platform allows operators to plug-in sportsbook, casino, live dealer and virtual sports modules, and includes an integrated payment gateway, bonus engine, CRM system and dedicated customer support. Its sportsbook product covers 28,000 live events each month, across 65 sports taking in 7,500 leagues and more than 3,000 betting markets, while its casino solution has 1000-plus games from the likes of NetEnt, Microgaming and Playson.

