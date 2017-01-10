Poker Players International and Tain launch PPIPoker.net

POKER

Poker Players International and online gaming software provider Tain have joined forced to launch PPIPoker.net.

I’m going to mention the acronym PPI, and before you go all mental and close down your browser, I want to assure you that I am not trying to convince you that you are owed thousands in payment protection insurance.

Instead, I am here to inform you that the Poker Players International (PPI), have joined forces with the online gaming software and services provider, Tain, to create a new online poker room: PPIPoker.net.

PPIPoker is available on Windows and Mac clients (including mobile), and they are offering a real money service to non-US residents and in areas around the world whee the governing forces don’t believe poker is as dangerous as a suicide bomber.

The press release that dropped on my lap stated, ‘for nearly a decade, PPI has been widely viewed as the largest and most trustworthy marketing services and player representation firm in the poker industry.’ The statement also suggested that the software – created by GGNet Technologies – will be the ‘most advanced in existence.’

Bold claims.

GGNet Technologies and Tain became friends in September when an agreement was reached to distribute GGNetwork’s poker platform to all of Tain’s licensees. Amongst those poker rooms using GGNetwork’s software include the Philippines-based online gambling company Natural8. You may remember they signed Kitty Kuo, Xuan Liu and Dong Kim to represent them back in October 2016.

PPIPoker has also hired ambassadors in a bid to promote the site and attract recreational players. The website names Casey Jarzabek, Darya Krashennikov, Mike Leah, Helio Neves, Pedro Oliveira, and Danny Noseworthy as six players currently given that task.

The new site offers 35% Rakeback and a $1,000 Welcome Bonus. Payment processing options include all major debit/credit cards, NETELLER, Skrill and Trustly. PPI will also include casino games, live table games, and a Tain serviced sportsbook in the coming weeks.

PPI was formed back in 2010 by Randy Kasper and Eugene Castro to ‘address the needs of the general poker player,’ acting as a union of sorts to represent the players and to try and get them sponsorships, even likening themselves to the PGA.

Maybe they set the bar a little high on that one.

