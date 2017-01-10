Partypoker launch new LIVE product featuring flagship MILLIONS event

POKER

Partypoker has announced plans to launch a new LIVE product throughout 2017 with each venue spearheaded by party’s new MILLIONS tournament guaranteeing big prize money wherever they go.

Online poker giant partypoker is moving into the live tournament business in a big way with a new LIVE product featuring their flagship MILLIONS tournament at each venue.

The first cards to fly into a partypoker LIVE venue will emerge from a deck in the Playground Poker Club, Montreal, Canada. The CAD$5,300 buy-in MILLIONS event will run over the course of six days 6-11 May 2017.

As has become popular with the MILLIONS format, players will be able to get into the arena via Phase 1 and Day 1 action both online and live. The online action comes via partypoker, and the Day 1 live action is from the Playground Poker Club as will the live action be from Day 2 onwards.

Here are the minutiae:

Phase 1: From Sun 22 Jan – CAD $550 (online)

Online Day 1a: Sun 23 April CAD $5,300

Online Day 1b: Sun 30 April CAD $5,300

Live Day 1a: Sat 6 May CAD $5,300

Live Day 1b: Sun 7 May CAD $5,300

Live Day 2: Mon 8 May CAD $5,300

Live Day 3: Tue 9 May

Live Day 4: Wed 10 May

Live Final: Thu 11 May

The inaugural partypoker LIVE event will have a CAD $5 million Guarantee (roughly $3.8m), with CAD $1 million guaranteed for the winner (roughly $757,000).

In addition to the guaranteed prize pool, partypoker will also give the first 100 online qualifiers CAD $550 in cash paid directly into your partypoker account.

The Playground Poker Room also hosts cash games around the clock with No-Limit Hold’em games ranging from $1/$2 to $10/$25 and Pot Limit Omaha ranging from $1/$2 to $5/$10. There will also be special High Stakes action on hand in a private High Stakes room.

Speaking about the new tour, the Welsh Wizard Roberto Romanello had this to say:

“Great to see some fierce competition in the poker world. It’s fresh and exciting, and great for all the players. I’m looking forward to playing poker in some of these amazing places around the world.”

Partypoker will also host MILLION Nationals with a smaller buy-in of $1,100 and guaranteed prize pools more than $500,000. There are no further details for these events at this time.

And to ensure partypoker cover all the bases they will also continue to host their value for money Grand Prix Poker Tour in 2017. The first event takes place at the Macau Sporting Club in Cork, Ireland and the buy-in for the Main Event will be €340, with online satellites running for $2.20.

Tom Waters, Group Head of partypoker, said the new live tournament changes came about after discussions with various players at the recent Caribbean Poker Party where amateur player Troy Quenneville proved dreams do come true by taking down the MILLION event and $400,000 first prize.

Partypoker plan to reveal the other MILLIONS destinations in early 2017.

Comments

comments