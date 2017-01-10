MGM badgers Foxwoods, Mohegan Sun to release economic report

CASINO

MGM Resorts International is demanding casino operators Foxwoods and Mohegan Sun to show its economic analysis that became the basis for the latter’s decision to construct a casino in Hartford, Connecticut.

The Hartford Courant reported that MGM has pressed MMCT, a joint venture of the Mashantucket Pequots and Mohegans to make their analysis public and be scrutinized by the state.

It would be recalled that MMCT has crossed out three municipalities — East Hartford, Hartford and South Windsor — as possible sites for the first Connecticut casino off tribal lands, citing the results of the economic analysis that the venture conducted.

“MMCT has indicated that the economic analysis was pivotal in their decision-making, and officials at the state and local levels, have a right to see the study firsthand,” said Alan Feldman, executive vice president at MGM. “Communities should not be negotiating in the dark, and the public should not be kept in the dark.”

On the part of MMCT, MGM’s badgering is an attempt for the casino operator to mislead the public from the real issue.

“MGM wants nothing more than to distract from the only single point that really matters: if MGM wins, Connecticut loses,” Andrew Doba, an MMCT spokesman, said, according to the news report. “It’s that simple.”

The development of $950 million MGM Springfield Casino is seen by Connecticut as a threat to the state. In October, Connecticut financial authorities estimated that MGM Springfield casino will cost the state $68.3 million in annual revenues since its operations will directly affect Indian gaming payments to the state

For Connecticut, the tribal-led gaming development in Hartford area is the last line of defense against MGM. But MGM has brought the MMCT to court and challenged a state law that allows the tribes to search for the casino site.

“MGM knows that the two remaining towns under consideration will hurt their bottom line,” Doba said.

Comments

comments