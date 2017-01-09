Cristiano Ronaldo and Dwyane Wade serve up next Pokerstars #raiseit battle with culinary flair

PRESS RELEASES

ONCHAN, Isle of Man – January 6, 2017 – Team PokerStars SportStar Cristiano Ronaldo and renowned basketball player Dwyane Wade are taking their #raiseit battle to the kitchen to see who can whip up breakfast in the most unique way.

The famous pair have combined culinary flair with sporting prowess in a bid to out-do each other in the next #raiseit videos for PokerStars, an Amaya Inc. (Nasdaq: AYA; TSX: AYA) brand.

In a sneak preview of Wade’s ‘Breakfast My Way’ video, which is due to go live on his social media channels on Sunday (January 8), the Chicago Bulls player can be seen practising his shot with eggs instead of his usual basketball. Ronaldo’s inventive response will be posted on his social media sites on Tuesday (January 10).

The #raiseit campaign is a fun take on the poker mentality of raising the stakes in order to ‘one-up’ your opponent. It showcases the competitive nature of poker and sport, and the focus, tenacity and endurance needed to succeed in both activities.

The football sensation and famous basketball star have already battled it out in the ‘Superstar Wake Up’, ‘Meme Battle’, ‘Happy Holidays’ and ‘Getting Ready in Style’ rounds. So far, the #raiseit videos have received more than 63 million views across social media channels.

More videos will be posted on Ronaldo and Wade’s social media channels over the course of January. To view the #raiseit challenges go to www.nowraiseit.com

