AppBet Launches Sign-Up Bonus After Successful First Month

A new app is changing the way punters bet on football and racing. With 1,000 sign-ups in its first month online, AppBet is already well on the way to hitting first quarter targets, and users can now benefit from a £10 cash-back bonus for each new bookie account they set up through the app.

The innovate AppBet platform, which allows users to integrate their betting accounts in one place, is proving to be a big hit with users and, despite only limited promotion, downloads are being driven by recommendations and word of mouth. The app’s developers are now looking to add more bookmakers to the platform in the New Year, in addition to the current stable of Paddy Power, Ladbrokes, Boylesports and Betway.

“The first month has been about getting the app out there, listening to user feedback and fine-tuning the functionality,” said Martin Hodges, MD of AppBet. “AppBet allows users to log into their current bookie accounts, place bets, view their balances, make deposits and withdraw winnings, all without switching between apps. No other app can offer this range of features, which is why we think it’s proving such a big hit.”

Developed by Martin and his team, who together have almost three decades of betting sector experience and knowledge, AppBet aims to address the key weaknesses of other betting apps and odds comparison sites, in particular the need to know what funds you have in accounts and to switch between apps when finding and placing bets.

“With AppBet, instead of searching for the best odds and then having to go to the bookmaker’s app, you can search the odds and place your bet in one simple process. In a fast-moving market, this is a major advantage that can potentially lead to better odds. It also means you can place more in-play bets.”

Available on the iOS and Android platforms, AppBet takes seconds to set up. Users can input their bookmaker account details (one time only) or set up a new account using the app to receive their £10 signup bonus, which could add up to £40 in total. This is in addition to any sign-up offers or incentives offered by the bookmaker.

“Everyone who signs up to AppBet is entered into a free draw to win an iPad, plus we will also be offering regular VIP experiences to our active users,” added Martin. “Feedback has been hugely positive so far, with people telling us that the app is both simple and quick to use, offering clear advantages in the fast-moving world of online betting.

AppBet is free to download and use. You can download the Apple version from the App Store or go to www.appbet.com to download the Android version.

COMBINE  COMPARE  BET

About AppBet



AppBet provides a free mobile service combining odds comparison and integration with your betting accounts, so you can view your bookie balances, plus select and place your bets with a single app. Here’s how it works:

1) Login to your bookies – See your bookmaker balances in one easy to view screen

2) Check the prices – Compare the best odds on the market

3) Bet simply – Place a bet without leaving the app

4) A single app for multiple accounts – Open single or multiple bookmaker accounts with one click

5) All the Accumulators in one app – Find the best Acca odds on the market

6) Place bets in real time – Football Betting with in-play feature

