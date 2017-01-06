Yggdrasil makes two senior appointments

PRESS RELEASES

Andrew Pegler named chief commercial officer Gibraltar while Krzysztof Opalka promoted to chief product officer

January 2017 – Yggdrasil Gaming has bolstered its management team by appointing Andrew Pegler as chief commercial officer Gibraltar, while current head of front end development and operations, Krzysztof Opałka, has been promoted to chief product officer.

Pegler is an iGaming veteran with more than 12 years’ experience in the industry, and joins the supplier from Scientific Games where he was senior director, key account management for the firm’s interactive division.

Prior to that he held senior roles at a number of gaming firms. He will be based out of Yggdrasil’s Gibraltar office, and will be responsible for growing the supplier’s presence in the region.

Pegler’s appointment coincides with Krzysztof Opałka being promoted to the position of chief product officer, having previously been responsible for building the technology, processes and leading the multi-disciplinary team behind Yggdrasil’s award-winning games.

Opalka, who previously worked for social gaming giant King, will be based in Yggdrasil’s development office in Krakow, Poland.

Fredrik Elmqvist, CEO at Yggdrasil Gaming, said: “On behalf of everyone here at Yggdrasil Gaming I would like to welcome Andrew to the team and congratulate Krzysztof on his well-deserved promotion.

“As we continue to grow the business it is vital that we have the brightest minds and experienced hands on board, and Andrew and Krzysztof certainly meet those requirements. They will both play a key role in the future direction of the business.”

Andrew Pegler, chief commercial officer Gibraltar at Yggdrasil Gaming, said: “Yggdrasil is a very exciting business with proven high quality games, agile technology, and the best in-game promotional tools in the industry.

“We are live with bet365 already from Gibraltar and we have a lot of operators on the roadmap. I will apply my commercial skills, experience and network within iGaming to truly establish Yggdrasil in Gibraltar and beyond. The opportunity is massive.”

Krzysztof Opałka, chief product officer at Yggdrasil Gaming, said: “I am thrilled to have been promoted to chief product officer and to continue driving the business forwards in terms of the games and features we develop and offer our partners.

“Yggdrasil has built a reputation as the go-to supplier for quality and innovation, and part of my new role is to ensure that continues while expanding the range of games and products we offer. It’s a huge challenge, but one I am excited to take on.”

The appointment of Pegler is the latest hire in Yggdrasil’s ongoing recruitment drive which has seen the company double in size over the past 12 months to almost 100 members.

This has resulted in an expansion to the company’s Malta office and its global tech centre in Poland, as well as the development of a new commercial operation out of Gibraltar.

For more information, please contact:

Square in the Air Communications

David Bartram

+44 (0) 20 3586 1978

david@squareintheair.com

About Yggdrasil Gaming

Yggdrasil Gaming is a provider of superior online and mobile casino games. It has emerged as one of the industry’s most respected and acclaimed suppliers and provides games for some of the world’s biggest operators, including: bet365, Betsson Group, bwin.party, Cherry, LeoVegas, Mr Green, Casumo and Unibet.

The company is headquartered in Malta, with a major development office in Krakow, Poland and a regional office in Gibraltar. The firm holds licences in Malta, Romania, Gibraltar and the United Kingdom.

Yggdrasil’s slots are renowned for their outstanding graphics and gameplay and many have become global hits. They are integrated via the industry-changing iSENSE 2.0 HTML5 framework which allows for simultaneous launches on desktop and mobile, and are supported by BOOST™, a collection of promotional tools focused on engagement and retention via concepts such as Super Free Spins™ and Cash Race, and BRAG, an industry-first concept which allows for the promotion of games via social channels.

iSENSE 2.0 boasts a number of industry-leading features including 16:9 aspect ratio, blazing-fast loading times, a slick UI, advanced localisation, fast-play mode, a no screensaver mode on mobile and games which can continue to play in an inactive tab.

Yggdrasil was the winner of Slot Provider of the Year at the 2016 EGR B2B Awards, Gaming Software Supplier of the Year at the 2016 International Gaming Awards and Software Rising Star at the 2015 EGR B2B Awards.

Comments

comments