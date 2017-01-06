PRESS RELEASES

The Racing Post, Britain’s leading supplier of premier sport and racing content, has described ICE as ‘the most significant business event of its year.’ Widely regarded as the voice of betting, the Racing Post will once again have an unmissable presence courtesy of the Racing Post Café (S2-230) which serves as the unofficial meeting point for the betting industry during ICE

Previewing its presence, Racing Post’s Head of B2B, Eugene Delaney, said: “The Racing Post Cafe has become the key meeting place at ICE, an event which, without doubt, is our single most important show from a commercial perspective and the one that key decision-makers all attend. We are there to talk print, web, mobile, tablet and retail solutions, providing quality offerings for each medium.”

He added: “ICE is always one of the highlights of the entire year, there’s nothing quite like it. It’s a fantastic meeting place as well as the opportunity to showcase innovation. Clarion has done a fantastic job in growing the event year after year to the extent that it truly is unmissable. The Racing Post B2B team will be there in force to highlight an array of horseracing, greyhound and football products and launch a range of exciting initiatives across online, mobile and retail. Our core message is there is so much more to the Racing Post than just a traditional print product – and while that remains an important element, the team has been working hard on developing sports content, a range of retail products as well as other opportunities. We are making a significant investment in B2B products over the next 18 months and ICE is the best place to showcase what is a growing B2B portfolio.”

To underline the international credentials of ICE, which in 2016 attracted representatives from 150 nations, the Racing Post will once again be running its annual competition to find the furthest travelled ICE attendee to visit its stand. The winner over the three days will receive a Racing Post branded prize.

ICE Totally Gaming is the only b2b gaming event in the world that brings together the online and offline gaming sectors. ICE provides the most comprehensive shop window on world gaming and in 2016 attracted a record 28,487 visitors drawn from 150 nations.

Gaming professionals wishing to secure their place at ICE Totally Gaming 2017 should visit icetotallygaming.com.

