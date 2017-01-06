Pariplay Ltd. partners with 777.be online casino

PRESS RELEASES

iGaming software provider enters the regulated Belgian market following online casino’s integration of Pariplay online casino slots

January 2017 – Pariplay Ltd., a gaming technology company serving iGaming operators, land-based casinos and iLotteries, has announced a content partnership with 777.be, the Belgium-facing online casino brand operated by Belgian land-based casino Casino de Spa. Under the deal, 777.be will integrate Pariplay’s portfolio of branded and original online casino slots through the company’s FUSION content network.

Founded in 1763 and based in Spa, Belgium, Casino de Spa is one of Europe’s longest serving land-based casinos. The casino is also active in the online space under its operation of the 777.be online casino. Regulated by the Belgian Gaming Commission, 777.be provides players with a wide range of online slots and table games such as roulette, baccarat, blackjack, roulette. The brand also features a live casino. 777.be provides play in English as well as the Belgian national languages of French, Dutch and German.

As part of Pariplay’s strategic partnership with iSoftBet, which sees the two software providers distributing each other’s games via their respective content networks, 777.be, an existing iSoftBet partner, will have access to Pariplay’s entire selection of casino games via the company’s FUSION content network.

777.be will significantly expand its range of online casino slots with the addition of Pariplay’s portfolio of branded and original titles. These include branded games such as Atari Black Widow® and The Three Stooges® as well as original Pariplay slots such as Fish & Chips, Las Cucas Locas, The Magical Forest, and Fur Ball among other games.

Pariplay is currently developing a number of branded and original slot titles for release later in Q1 2017. These additional games will be added to 777.be’s offering as they are brought to market.

“We are excited to be working with 777.be for Pariplay’s first launch in the regulated Belgian market,” said Adrian Bailey, General Manager at Pariplay Ltd. “With access to our state-of-the-art games, 777.be casino will be in a great position to capture more of the Belgian market while establishing Pariplay products as exciting, trusted options among Belgian players.”

For more information on Pariplay’s partnership with 777.be and iSoftBet, please contact Pariplay.

About Pariplay Ltd.

Pariplay Limited is a leading provider of Internet Gaming Systems offering state of the art in-house developed gaming platforms and Internet games as well as integrated third party games from leading industry companies. Founded in 2010 our team has over 40 gaming experts built to support our customers’ requirements in a dynamic and competitive environment.

The company is licensed and regulated by the Isle of Man Gambling Supervision Commission. Following an extensive licensing process Pariplay is now also approved by the Gambling Commission to offer its products in the UK. Our Gaming Systems, RNG and all of our games are certified and tested by GLI (Gaming Laboratories International) and Australia-based iTechLab, both of whom are the industry standard for online gaming testing and certification.

As a business-to-business provider of games of skill and chance, Pariplay fully understand the importance of responsible gaming and as such has implemented policies and tools within its systems and games to provide industry-leading entertainment in a socially responsible fashion. The system combines identity verification with age verification and Geo-Location services to determine whether an individual meets the minimum age requirement and is playing within a specific territory. We have implemented various responsible gaming tools and mechanics to meet different regulatory standards and have provided players with a sophisticated self-exclusion tool that offers them an easy way to manage their gaming habits. In addition to all of the above Pariplay works with GamCare, a leading provider of information, advice, support and free counselling for the prevention and treatment of problem gambling.

At present, Pariplay provides its systems and games to customers in Europe, North America and Africa. Among these customers are state and private lotteries, online gaming operators like 888 and land based tribal casinos in the USA.

