With a brand new challenge for 2017, as well as the return of the popular Operator Challenge and Game To Watch Competition, the three competitions at ICE are set to provide exciting opportunities for thought leaders to share their ideas on the future of gaming.

• Supplier Challenge

The Operator Challenge is back for the third year! A panel of operators will discuss the top 5 iGaming challenges and 5 selected suppliers will each have 5 minutes to present their solutions to those challenges.

Think you have solutions to one of the top iGaming challenges? Suppliers who would like to enter are asked to submit proposals to address one or more of the Challenges.

Download the entry form here and email nicola.mackay@clarionevents.com by 9th January!

• ICE VOX Prophets (NEW!)

As part of the ICE VOX 2017 BetMarkets programme, we are excited to introduce this brand new challenge. What will the future of betmarkets look like? Got your own ideas? Submit your proposal to become an ICE VOX Prophet!

Five ICE VOX Prophets will be selected to make their predictions for the future of the gaming industry in just 5 minutes. We’ll invite the audience to give their opinion and then they will vote on which predictions they believe most likely to come true.

Download your entry form here and email nicola.mackay@clarionevents.com by 9th January!

• Game to Watch Competition

Our annual Game to Watch Competition is back! Entries are open to indie game developers from around the globe. Accompanied by Happy Hour Drinks, the competition will take place right on the exhibition floor with the winner announced live at the show!

Have you developed (or are you in the process of developing) the next big thing in gaming? This is your chance to be one of only 5 developers who will get 5 minutes to pitch to the world’s gaming decision makers!

Download your entry form here and email nicola.mackay@clarionevents.com by 9th January!

Deadline for entry is Monday 9th January – don’t miss your chance to take part!

Click here to find out more and download entry forms.

