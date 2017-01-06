Irish Open Schedule; 84-Year Old Qualifies For PokerStars Championships

POKER

A double barrel of live tournament news including details of the Irish Open and an 84-year-old Canadian is off to the Bahamas.



The Irish Poker Open is the oldest running live tournament outside of the World Series of Poker, and it’s back for the 37th time: March 27 – April 3, 2017. The Citywest Hotel & Resort in Dublin will once again act as hosts.

The festival offers a broad selection of side events, including a collaboration with the online poker room partypoker. The Irish Poker Open will host live £550 Phase 1 and £5,300 Day 1 entries into the £6m Guaranteed partypoker MILLIONS as well as Day 2 & 3 heats. There is a cool million set aside for the winner.

The Irish Poker Open Main Event will cost you €1,200 to enter. The guarantee is €500,000, but that’s below expectations with over 800 entrants creating a prize pool of €801,500 last year, and the organisers will be doing everything in their power to make it even bigger. The reigning champion is Dan Wilson who picked up the €150,000 top prize.

Online qualifiers are currently running on Paddy Power Poker and Betfair Poker. There is also a promotional code for a €100 double room with snap at the festival’s venue – IO2017.

PokerStars Championships Bahamas – A Tournament For All Ages

PokerStars have stumbled across a healthy dose of the right type of promotion for their inaugural PokerStars Championships in the Bahamas after an 84-year old Canadian qualified for the event playing online.

Morris Dadoun, from Toronto, Canada has been playing poker with friends for over 40-years, and he will join more than 250 people who have qualified for the event from ten different countries, including 135 Spin & Go qualifiers.

Speaking to CBC News, Dadoun said he qualified for the event because he ‘takes chances.’

“I have taken chances in business, and it worked. I do the same in anything I do.” Said Dadoun.

Dadoun is expected to be the oldest player to take a seat in the Championship, but he told the news team that it doesn’t matter how old he is, what matters is the limitations of his thinking.

“I never even thought about the age of the other players,” said Dadoun, “What I think I can do, I will do it. It doesn’t matter how old I am.”

And what is going to happen if he wins the thing?

“We have a couple of kids. I am sure it will go somewhere good and also to charity.” Said Mrs Dadoun.

And what does Mrs Daoun think of poker?

“She hates it.” Said Dadoun.

The PokerStars Championships Bahamas runs Jan 6 – 14, 2017.

