Oddsmakers pick La La Land to dominate Golden Globes 2017

The 74th Golden Globes are only days away, and it’s time to make some predictions. Before the film and television world convene on January 8, here’s a look at the odds for who will win in some of the biggest categories come Sunday night.

Best picture

Were you planning on betting on the 74th Golden Globes? According to Bodog, “Manchester by the Sea” is a narrow favorite to win best picture in the drama category with 2/3 odds. “Moonlight,” which does a fresh take on the issue of identity, follows close at its heels with 7/5, while “Hacksaw” Ridge” and “Lion” lag behind with 10/1 and 13/1, respectively. “Hell or High Water” rounds up the drama list with 25/1 odds.

In the musical or comedy category, “La La Land” is the massive favorite to win the Golden Globe with 1/50 odds, followed by “20th Century Women” (12/1), “Deadpool” (18/1), “Florence Foster Jenkins” 20/1, and “Sing Street” (20/1).

Meanwhile, “Zootopia” is the favorite to win the Best Animated Motion Picture award with 1/3 odds. Disney’s “Moana” comes second with 7/2, followed by “Kubo and the Two Strings” with 5/1, “Sing” with 15/1, and “My Life as a Zucchini” with odds of 20/1.

Best actor

“Manchester by the Sea” may finally be the movie in which Casey Affleck removes himself from the shadow of his brother. Affleck, who played the character of Lee Chandler, has 2/7 odds of winning the best actor in the drama category. Natalie Portman’s portrayal of “Jackie” has also installed her as a favorite (1/4) to win in the best actress category.

Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone, who reunited for “La La Land,” are also clear favorites—1/10 and 1/6, respectively—to win the best acting awards in the musical or comedy category.

Best director

“La La Land” is also up for best director, with Damien Chazelle having 1/4 odds of winning the globe. Behind him are Moonlight’s Barry Jenkins (19/4), Hacksaw Ridge’s Mel Gibson (15/2), Manchester by the Sea’s Kenneth Lonergan (10/1), and Nocturnal Animals’ Tom Ford (33/1).

Best television series

For TV, the best bet is to bid on “The Crown” (4/5) for drama, and “Atlanta” (2/5) in the musical or comedy category. However, don’t be surprised if “Game of Thrones” (13/2), “Stranger Things” (13/2), and “Transparent” (33/1) to sweep in from behind.

