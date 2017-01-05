Realistic games pens betfred agreement

PRESS RELEASES

Operator to launch supplier’s full catalogue of table and slots games

Reading, January 2017 – Award-winning slots and table games supplier Realistic Games has signed a deal with Betfred to provide them with its full portfolio of games.

The deal will see the operator bolster its portfolio with Realistic’s market-leading versions of blackjack and roulette.

The roll-out also includes a number of recent slot releases such as Fireworks and Crystal Clear, as well as proven revenue generators like Super Graphics Upside Down and 6 Appeal.

Andy Harris, CEO at Realistic Games, said: “We are really pleased to be providing our games to Betfred, one of the UK’s most recognised and well respected gambling brands.

“We are confident Betfred’s customers will be engaged and entertained by our games, regardless of whether they’re playing them on desktop, phone, or tablet.”

Russell Young, Commercial Director at Betfred.com, said: “We pride ourselves in offering our players the widest selection of quality games on the market, so joining forces with Realistic was a simple decision for us.

“Their slots, and in particular their excellent table games, are a great addition, and I am sure they will become player favourites in no time at all.”

Realistic has a history of producing quality slots, and one of its latest titles, Fireworks, was recently shortlisted for Game of the Year at the EGR Operator Awards.

The supplier now provides its games to many of the world’s leading operators. Earlier this year, they also produced their first truly multi-channel game, The Fruit Machine.

For more information on this release or to arrange an interview with Andy Harris please contact Square in the Air on enquiries@squareintheair.com or 0203 585 8266

About Realistic Games:

Based in Reading, Berkshire Realistic Games is a leading supplier of high-quality, electronic gaming content to some of the world’s most successful operators. Our technologists, designers and modellers have many years of experience in both the land-based and digital gaming markets. We are passionate about the products we create. The team specialise in creating roulette, blackjack, slots, and fixed odds games tailored to a wide variety of devices, including PCs, iPhones, iPads, Android phones and tablets, and gaming machines. The games are fully-hosted on our ReGaL games platform, and are accessible to customers through a simple integration. ReGaL first went into production for Stan James in April 2011. Subsequent launches followed with BetVictor, Ladbrokes, bet365, Boylesports, Paddy Power, William Hill, Coral, Gala Bingo, Bede Gaming, Gaming Realms, Daub, Betfair, NYX, Rank, Optima, FSB, Leo Vegas, Vera and John, Betsson, and GVC.

Comments

comments