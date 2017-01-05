Pokerstars set to create more millionaires with ‘Millionaires Island’

PRESS RELEASES

PokerStars Casino celebrates the launch of its debut exclusive slot game

ONCHAN, Isle of Man – January 2017 – Millionaires Island, an innovative slot game developed by PokerStars Casino, an Amaya Inc. (Nasdaq: AYA; TSX: AYA) brand, is now available to play on desktop and mobile. The slot game, which is exclusive to PokerStars Casino players, carries a minimum jackpot payout of $1 million – and the launch jackpot is already up to more than $1.1 million.

Millionaires Island is the only slot game in the online casino industry with a brand exclusive Progressive Mega Jackpot of at least $1 million. Every jackpot winner will become an instant millionaire making this one of the most consistently exciting slot games in the world of online casino.

Players have the opportunity to hit a $1 million jackpot from wagers as little as $0.50 giving Millionaires Island players the chance to experience many winning moments with the chance to win life-changing prizes, while also earning rewards for simply taking part in PokerStars’ many games and offerings.

Launching an exclusive slot game with the largest independent minimum jackpot in the industry provides PokerStars Casino with the unique, competitive edge to spur it on in its charge to become the world’s largest and best online casino.

Sam Hobcraft, Director of Casino, said: “Millionaires Island is the first exclusive slot game to be developed by PokerStars Casino, adding to the already industry-leading product on offer. This is the first in a series of in-house developed games as we strive to make PokerStars the favourite eGaming destination for more players than ever before. It’s already proving itself to be hugely popular with our players.”

Millionaires Island is currently live on .UK, .COM and all European markets where PokerStars Casino is available. It is available to play at PokerStars Casino on web, downloadable desktop client and mobile app.

About PokerStars

PokerStars operates the world’s most popular online poker sites, serving the global poker community. Since it launched in 2001, PokerStars has become the first choice of players all over the world, with more daily tournaments than anywhere else and with the best online security. More than 155 billion hands have been dealt on PokerStars, which is more than any other site.

PokerStars is the flagship brand of Rational Group, which is ultimately owned by Amaya Inc. (Nasdaq: AYA; TSX: AYA) and operates gaming-related businesses and brands, including PokerStars, Full Tilt, StarsDraft, BetStars, PokerStars Casino and the PokerStars Championship and PokerStars Festival live poker tour brands (incorporating the European Poker Tour, PokerStars Caribbean Adventure, Latin American Poker Tour and the Asia Pacific Poker Tour). Amaya, through certain subsidiaries, is licensed, approved to offer, or offers under third party licenses or approvals, its products and services in various jurisdictions throughout the world, including in Europe, both within and outside of the European Union, the Americas and elsewhere. In particular, PokerStars is the world’s most licensed online gaming brand, holding licenses or related operating approvals in 16 jurisdictions. PokerStars.com and PokerStars.eu operate globally under licenses from the Isle of Man and Malta governments, respectively.

