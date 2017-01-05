Microgaming kicks off the New Year in style with two new games

PRESS RELEASES

ISLE OF MAN – Microgaming heralds in the New Year with two exciting and very differently themed games.

Players can now join Huangdi The Yellow Emperor on his quest for glory. Steeped in history and culture, Huangdi’s revolutionary inventions are seamlessly intertwined with authentic calligraphy and ancient symbols. Bringing the game to life is a unique soundtrack, created in-house using a number of traditional Chinese instruments.

Beautifully designed artwork, including a stunningly rendered background capturing the legendary Zhuolu battlefield, feature across the five reels and 25 paylines, with stacked and expanding symbols, 15 retriggerable free spins, and expanding wilds in both the base and free spin games. Animations are true to the theme; instead of generic gold coins during big wins, this game features ancient coins.

With the all-conquering Yellow Emperor by their side, players can expand their empire on both desktop and mobile with a 0.25 minimum bet and 30,000.00 credit maximum win.

Life of Riches brings all the glitz and glamour of the jet set lifestyle to the slots, with players matching super yachts, sports cars, private jets and much more in this aspirational game. This 5 x 3 reel, 30 line game gives numerous opportunities for amassing a small fortune with a multiplier free spin feature where wins are doubled. But true riches await – the inclusion of a stacked wild within the free spins gives an additional 2x multiplier!

A life of decadent luxury awaits players on both desktop and mobile, with a minimum bet of just 0.01 and 120,000.00 credit maximum win.

David Reynolds, Games Publisher at Microgaming, comments: “It’s a great way to start the New Year with two games of highly contrasting styles. Of course, both are built around our engaging gameplay features, but the quality of the graphics, animations and sounds are what really bring these games to life. The game development teams work hard to ensure all facets of the games are true to the theme. For example, in Huangdi, the low symbols were designed to capture Chinese calligraphy, but the creative team had to ensure that the stroke direction and patterns were accurate when recreated digitally.”

Huangdi The Yellow Emperor and Life of Riches go live to Microgaming and Quickfire operators on 4 January 2017. Both games come with in-game achievements and free games.

Quickfire Games expert Andrew Hollis talks about the headline titles here.

