Gamesman to celebrate two decades of innovation at ICE

Gamesman, the London-based gaming equipment components and systems manufacturer, will be celebrating two decades of innovation when it makes its 20th consecutive appearance at ICE Totally Gaming in February.

Sales Director, Martin Rigby, believes it’s possible to chart Gamesman’s development from start-up to a multi-million US dollar turnover business, against it’s appearances at the London show. He explained: “Certainly all of the major developments that have impacted the Gamesman business can be traced back to ICE. For example, Gamesman was officially launched to the world at ICE and our purchase by the Esterline Corporation was announced at ICE 2013.

“In the early days of the business our focus was very much on the UK AWP market which then accounted for 90% of sales revenue. Whilst our home market is still very important, partly thanks to the contacts made at ICE, we are now a global force in gaming with customers based throughout the world, with an office in Las Vegas and a wholly owned factory in China.

“The focus of the business has changed in keeping with the profile of ICE, which itself has grown from being a meeting place primarily for the European gaming industry to one which is able to consistently attract visitors from well over 100 nations. ICE is very much a barometer for the international industry, which is fantastic for an exporter like ourselves. From a logistics and travel perspective exhibiting at ICE certainly makes life easier, but more significantly, it enables us to get a really comprehensive understanding of the issues, trends and hot topics from every corner of the gaming world. Listening to the industry, understanding the issues and subsequently delivering bespoke gaming solutions for customers are the key benefits of participating in major international events of which ICE is the most compelling example.”

Looking ahead to what he believes will be the key trends at ICE 2017 he said: “The continuing advance of the Dynamic Push Button Deck, combined with new and innovative tech – especially in the high end US machines – make the machines really stand out. From our experience as a leading player on the supply side, the combination of both video and reels is a popular and a winning combination. This is the case in the US where it has brought the digital and mechanical interpretations together.”

Gaming professionals wishing to secure their place at ICE Totally Gaming 2017 should visit icetotallygaming.com. Delegates wanting to find out more about ICE VOX, the new learning brand which has replaced ICE Conferences, can download the brochure and agenda which provides details of the eight paid-for learning modules, comprising The International Casino Conference; World Regulatory Briefing; Cross-Platform & Multi-Channel Gaming; Modernising Lotteries; Data Science & Personalisation; BetMarkets; Cybercrime Security and Regulatory Compliance in Gaming, and Game Design and Development, at icetotallygaming.com/icevox.

