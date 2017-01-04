TIPLIX launches affiliate programme with Income Access

PRESS RELEASES

European sportsbook operator has integrated with leading iGaming affiliate software provider

Montreal, QC. January 2017 – TIPLIX, the Malta-based online sports-betting, poker and casino brand that is partnered with various European retail betting shops, has launched its new affiliate programme in partnership with Income Access, the iGaming-focused marketing and software provider and member of Paysafe Group. The TIPLIX affiliate programme will be managed using Income Access’ affiliate software and Ad Serving tool.

Launched in 2009, TIPLIX is operated by Trustfulgames.com Ltd. and licensed by the Malta Gaming Authority. Leveraging promotional partnerships with retail betting locations in Germany and Austria, the brand offers players a comprehensive sports-betting experience, including soccer, tennis, hockey and baseball, among others sports markets. TIPLIX also features an online casino with a full suite of online slots, poker and table games as well as a state-of-the art live casino.

To celebrate the launch of the TIPLIX affiliate programme, new players will be offered a free bet of up to €100 upon registration.

The TIPLIX affiliate programme, which will be powered by Income Access’ affiliate management software, offers affiliates a revenue share commission structure of up to 40% per month. Affiliates will also have access to live chat support from TIPLIX’s expert support team. The programme is available in German as well as English.

“When we decided to launch a new affiliate programme, we immediately considered Income Access due to its strong reputation among our peers and partners in the iGaming industry,” said Florian Geheeb, COO of TIPLIX. “As a sports-betting company currently doing most of our business in retail shops, we are looking forward to working with Income Access to make our push into the online sphere as successful and growth-driven as possible.”

The TIPLIX affiliate programme will be managed by the brand’s in-house team of affiliate managers. The team will use the Income Access software’s Ad Serving tool to target affiliate marketing campaigns according to players’ geo-location, language, device and other criteria.

“We are excited to support TIPLIX’s new affiliate programme,” said Nicky Senyard, Managing Director of Income Access. “Given its presence in a number of European jurisdictions with different languages, our Ad Serving solution and our software’s other features will ensure that its player acquisition via the affiliate marketing channel is maximised.”

For more information on the TIPLIX affiliate programme, please contact TIPLIX.

About TIPLIX

TIPLIX is a Malta-based company. Together with business partners from Austria and England, the company has more than 40 years of experience in the sports betting market and is owner of a Maltese license.

These combined resources and knowledge enables us to be one of the market leaders with excellent an know-how of the business. Our competitive odds, enhanced betting program, user friendly set-up and strong customer support team allow us to always stay focused on customer satisfaction.

The products and services under the brand TIPLIX are distributed over local partners in Europe and over the website worldwide. The strategic focus of the management and employees with many years of experience in the sportsbetting market guarantee continual enhancements in all directions and ensure the quality of the offered products and services, as well as customer satisfaction.

About Income Access

Founded in 2002, Income Access is a technology company, affiliate network and digital marketing agency servicing the global gaming market, including regulated iGaming, social gaming, land-based casinos and online financial trading (forex, binary options). Through its award-winning marketing software and a partnership-centric approach, Income Access delivers comprehensive data and strategic insight on marketing campaigns across all digital and offline channels.

In September 2016, Income Access was acquired by Paysafe Group, the company behind the digital wallet brands NETELLER and Skrill. Income Access is partnered with over 300 gaming brands worldwide. These include: Betfred, Gala Interactive, Coral, Sportingbet, Sky Betting & Gaming, PMU, Jackpotjoy, Stan James, Bet Victor, TwinSpires, Caesars Interactive, PKR and Pinnacle.

About Paysafe

Paysafe provides digital payments and transaction-related solutions to businesses and consumers around the world. Paysafe is redefining payments by enabling fast, convenient and secure ways to pay before, pay now and pay later through its digital wallets, prepaid solution, payment processing and card issuing, and acquiring products and services. We believe that every point of every payment should be relevant, simple and secure. With two decades of experience, Paysafe is trusted by merchants, and by consumers in more than 200 countries and territories, to move and manage money through more than 100 payment types and 40 currencies. Paysafe offers multi-platform products with an emphasis on emerging payment technologies including mobile. Paysafe’s brand portfolio includes NETELLER® and Skrill®, MeritCard, paysafecard®, payolution®, Income Access and FANS Entertainment. Paysafe Group plc shares trade on the London Stock Exchange under the symbol (PAYS.L). For more information, visit: www.paysafe.com.

