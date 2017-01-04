PRESS RELEASES

04 January 2017 – Bangkok, Thailand: The largest sports media property in Asian history, ONE Championship™ (ONE), has just announced its return to Bangkok on 11 March for another exciting evening of world-class mixed martial arts action. ONE: WARRIOR KINGDOM is set to electrify the Impact Arena once again with the absolute best in local and international mixed martial arts talent. Headlining the fight card is ONE Women’s Atomweight World Champion Angela Lee who is set to defend her title against rising star Jenny Huang.

Ticket information for ONE: WARRIOR KINGDOM is available at www.onefc.com

Victor Cui, CEO of ONE Championship stated: “Our last event in Bangkok was absolutely epic and we can’t wait to tell our fans that we are going to do it all over again next March. We have an amazing main event planned for you guys as Angela Lee is set to defend her ONE Women’s Atomweight World Championship against rising star Jenny Huang.”

“Unstoppable” Angela Lee of Waipahu, Hawaii is one of the promotion’s most promising young prospects regardless of division and weight class. Lee, who is of mixed Canadian and Korean descent, has roots in Singapore and trains at Asia’s premiere mixed martial arts gym, Evolve-MMA. Lee’s beautiful combination of solid striking and grappling skills has proven to be a potent formula for success as she remains unbeaten in her MMA career. In her last bout, Lee captured the inaugural ONE Women’s Atomweight World Championship with an awe-inspiring victory over Mei Yamaguchi. Lee will now make the first defense of her title against Jenny Huang.

Angela Lee, ONE Women’s Atomweight World Champion, stated: “I am so excited for my first title defense! I had back to back fights leading up to the title fight, and after I won the belt I took some time off. The goal for 2017 is to be an active champion and to stay busy. I’m really looking forward to headlining the card in Bangkok, Thailand!

“I absolutely love the people and their culture. I know that the crowd is gonna go crazy on fight night! Since my last fight, I’ve been training extremely hard, improving my skill set and I can’t wait to show everyone, come March 11th.

“I’ve been watching Jenny and have seen her last few fights. I think that this is going to be a great fight and it will be exciting for the fans to see how our styles match up.

25-year-old Jenny Huang is female mixed martial artist who hails from Taiwan. Unbeaten with a professional MMA record of five wins and no losses, Huang also owns three highly-impressive submission victories. In her most recent bout, Huang electrified the arena by executing an extremely rare submission via gogoplata, overcoming a spirited performance from Filipino fighter April Osenio. In her next bout, Huang will challenge ONE Women’s Atomweight World Champion Angela Lee.

For more updates on ONE Championship, please visit www.onefc.com, follow us on Twitter and Instagram @ONEChampionship, and like us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ONEChampionship.

About ONE Championship™

ONE Championship is the largest sports media property in Asian history. Headquartered in Singapore, the world’s most exciting mixed martial arts organization hosts the largest sports entertainment events across Asia featuring the best Asian mixed martial artists and world champions, all signed to exclusive contracts, on the largest media broadcast in

Asia. ONE Championship is broadcast to over 1 billion viewers across 118+ countries around the world with some of the largest global broadcasters, including FOX Sports, Setanta, MNC, Astro, Thairath TV, ABS-CBN, TV5, MYTV, HTV, Esporte Interativo and more.

Media Contact:

Loren Mack, ONE Championship

(e): L.mack@onefc.com

(m):+65 9771 5617

@LorenONEFC

Comments

comments